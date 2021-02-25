The announcement is now official: On April 18 Netflix premieres the second season of Luis Miguel’s miniseries, which was issued in 2018 with great success and continuity was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the most important news is that there will be an Argentine presence in the cast: Luz Cipriota will play Lucía Miranda, Hugo López’s wife, the singer’s manager for several years in real life when the star turned 18 and summoned him to represent him. In the series that character is personified by Cesar Bordón.

“It is already Official !! I can already tell you that I am part of the second season of “LUIS MIGUEL” @luismiguellaserie on @netflixlat !! I present to you: LUCIA MIRANDA! Together with the great HUGO @cesar_bordon they will do their thing. I can’t be more proud to be part of this team led by @diego and with a super production by @gatograndeproductions @mocodekingkong @muynetflix which is from another planet !! “, the actress wrote on her instagram account, in which she has more than 550 thousand followers.

Luz Cipriota and César Bordón are Lucía Miranda and Hugo López, Luis Miguel’s manager. Instagram

“Now yes! Don’t blame the night! Don’t blame the playaaaaa! We premiered on 4/18 and I can’t see the time! And you?? . Are you going to see her ?? “, he closed his message. In addition, the actress shared her happiness in different Instagram stories.

“Ladies and gentlemen. This is announcement week. Today’s is official. I am part of the second season of Luis Miguel’s series on Netflix. It’s something I wanted to tell you a long time ago, “he said happily.

“My character is called Lucía Miranda and I will be there. We premiere on April 18. Pay attention. I know there are many people who have already seen the first season and are waiting for the second, “he continued.

“It makes me very proud because it is a great production, with very talented people. I love you and thank you for accompanying me in all of them,” he closed before singing the chorus of Do not blame the night and share an image of how you will look impersonating Lucía Miranda. It also manifested “Very happy to be with the best partner of all: César Bordón”, as she herself defined.

