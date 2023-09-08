Luz Casal is always on time. Granted, the wait between the refreshing ‘Que corra el aire’ and the radiant ‘Las ventanas de mi alma’, his latest album, has been considerable, although, taking into account the speed at which clocks tick in these landscapes Of emergencies, rushes and constantly activated emergency lights, five years does not have the forms of an overwhelming parenthesis either. In any case, it is never a bad time to meet again with one of those artists in which sensitivity and grit, simplicity and grandeur, legend and the present, versatility and the most forceful personality come together in a perfect balance.

Determined at this moment to show the most personal, naked and reflective side of her vital and artistic essence, the singer born sixty-four years ago in the town of Boimorto in A Coruña has signed a work commensurate with her talent. And it is that, from the opening with the homonymous theme to the precious ‘A little more love’, these windows show a series of outstanding musical postcards drawn with the ink of emotion, maturity and a captivating intensity, resulting especially devastating in the cases of ‘Estaba escrito’, ‘Give me your hand’, ‘A perfect place’ and ‘La innocencia’, songs that can look the artist’s most recognized and recognizable classics directly in the eye and without their pulse shaking .

In summary, a formidable album that, along with ‘Love me even if it hurts’, ‘A contraluz’, ‘Como la flor promissada’, ‘Un mar de confianza’ and the unbeatable ‘Luz V’, could well make up the best of the trajectory of one of the most powerful and brilliant performers in the history of our music.

And we are talking about a path that, since the publication of ‘Luz’ in 1982, has maintained a very high level, increasing work by work a repertoire of enormous songs that continue to tear, shake, move and fall in love with the force of the first day. Not a single autumn leaf has fallen on the seductive hands of songs like ‘Think of me’, ‘Among my memories’, ‘Loca’, ‘I don’t care about anything’, ‘Rufino’, ‘A year of love’ or ‘A new day will shine’, diamonds that reach their maximum splendor when ignited in the deep and imposing throat of a total artist. Simply, Luz Casal.