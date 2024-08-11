Home World

From: Sandra Sporer

The luxury yachts of Steve Jobs’ widow and another billionaire collide. The crews accuse each other of being negligent.

Naples – It is an image that most people probably only know from films. A ship is heading straight for another. The crew shouts and waves to get attention – but in vain. The collision can no longer be averted. A similar scene took place in Italy in the port of Naples between the luxury yachts of two well-known personalities.

Luxury yacht of Steve Jobs’ widow allegedly rammed anchored yacht – video shows collision

The ship that was rammed is the Focus According to reports, it was the “Lady Moura” of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego. The second yacht, the “Venus”, belongs to Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. The “Venus” rammed the “Lady Moura” when the latter was anchored in the port of Naples, Pliego explained on August 7 in a post on X and shared a video of the incident. However, this is said to have happened some time ago. It happened at the end of July, according to the report.

In the video you can see the crew of the “Lady Moura” waving and shouting to alert the other ship to the impending collision. However, the warnings are of no use and the ships collide. Nothing happened except for a scratch, says Pliego in his post. “But it’s a big scratch that will take a lot of work to fix.” A comparatively mild end – another luxury yacht recently sank due to the mistake of a crew member.

How did the collision happen? Crews blame each other

Nevertheless, the billionaire is a little annoyed. “I would like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them,” he writes on X. He is sharing the video “so that you can see that there is no shortage of assholes in the world and understand how important it is to have a responsible and attentive captain at the helm.”

The crew of the “Venus” blames the “Lady Moura” for the collision, as krone.at reported that Pliego’s yacht had thrown out an anchor chain twice as long as the prescribed length. This led to a collision due to the waves. A mishap also happened to the Geissens with their yacht off Dubai. (sp)