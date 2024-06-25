Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

A stranded luxury yacht is causing a stir on the Balearic island of Formentera. The crew is unharmed, but the ship is meters away from the sea.

Formentera – The holiday season is just around the corner. In Bremen and Lower Saxony, the summer holidays began on June 24th. As every year, thousands of people are drawn to the sunny coasts of Spain, Italy and other Mediterranean countries. However, there was a big surprise on a sandy beach in Spain: a luxury yacht ran aground on a sandbank, far from the sea.

The images from the Balearic Islands seem unreal. An 18-meter-long luxury yacht lies completely on a sand dune on the sunny beach, with the tip of the ship pointing into the sky.

Luxury yacht crashes onto holidaymakers’ beach on Mediterranean island: theory on cause

The incident occurred on the small island of Espalmador north of Formentera. The island is only about two square kilometers in size, but is a very popular destination for visitors from the Balearic Islands of Ibiza or Formentera. The luxury yacht was probably on its way between the islands and ran aground on the island’s beach at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 22).

According to the Diario de Ibiza, that evening the sea rescue service received the message that a motorboat had run aground. As usual, two helicopters were mobilized and nearby ships were contacted. A nearby ship reached the scene of the accident first and found the two crew members of the ship unharmed. Therefore, the helicopter operation was aborted. When a coast guard ship later reached the scene of the accident, the crew members refused to be taken to Ibiza and remained on the boat. They said they had already contacted a private company to put the ship back in the water.

Yacht crashes into Mediterranean beach: Authority sets tough deadline

According to reports, the small island is barely visible at night, so it is quite possible that the ship hit the beach at full speed, which would explain why it eventually came to rest in that position.

On Sunday (June 23), as usual, many tourists came to Espalmador beach and were probably surprised to see the yacht on the sand dune. There are numerous videos and photos on the Internet of astonished holidaymakers circling and examining the wreck.

On Monday (June 24), the ship had apparently still not disappeared, which is a problem for the authorities, especially since the island is located in a protected area and they want to avoid pollution. According to the regional newspaper La Voz de Ibiza, the Formentera Council gave the owner 48 hours on Monday to decontaminate the ship and remove all materials such as fuel that could endanger the environment. They must also submit a plan for how the ship will be removed from the beach within 72 hours.

In the meantime, the inhabitants of the Balearic island of Mallorca continue to fight against the tourism that threatens them.