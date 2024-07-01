Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Press Split

In the port town of Makarska on the Croatian coast, a popular tourist destination, a yacht caught fire in the middle of the night. Three sleeping crew members were on board at the time.

Makarska – A moment of shock on the promenade of Makarska: In the Croatian coastal town, a fire broke out on a 24-meter-long yacht during the night of Thursday (June 27) to Friday (June 28). Three crew members were on board at the time. They were asleep when the fire spread, but were able to be evacuated by emergency services in time.

Yacht burned in the harbor of Croatian holiday resort – firefighters fought the flames for hours

In the Croatian port city of Makarska on the Dalmatian coast, a meter-long yacht suddenly caught fire. Firefighters were deployed for several hours to extinguish the fire. © Montage: Screenshot/Instagram/@makarska.riviera.beaches

As the local media dalmatinskiportal.hr reported that several fire brigades fought for hours against the flames at the port of the holiday resort, which is also popular with tourists. Just in May, 22 boats burned out in a marina in Medulin in Croatia – dramatic scenes played out on site.

The fire was so enormous that the fire department had to use an excavator to dig a hole in the yacht and reach the source of the fire directly. The damage to the yacht was considerable. As the portal Slobodna Dalmacija reported, it is a luxury yacht that can be chartered. According to media reports, the cost for a week is a whopping 100,000 euros.

Luxury yacht burned brightly – harbor was closed for hours

During the firefighting operations, the harbor promenade was closed to traffic, but was reopened after the firefighting operations were successfully completed on Saturday. The firefighters, who had pushed themselves to the limit, were praised for their tireless efforts. “Our firefighters are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of the citizens and our visitors,” a fire department spokesman said, according to the radio station. Makarska Riviera.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unclear. The police have begun an investigation.

Another fire on passenger ship in Croatia

Just a few hours later, another fire broke out on a passenger ship near Slatine on the island of Čiovo. Here, too, several fire teams were deployed to extinguish the fire. “Immediately after the alarm was raised, we deployed all available forces,” a fire department spokesman reported. dalmatinskiportal.hrThe fire was finally extinguished on Friday at around 6 a.m.

Crystal clear water, picturesque landscapes: Croatia is a popular destination, especially among tourists. But some experiences can spoil the exuberant holiday mood: In Dubrovnik now shocked the price of a scoop of ice cream a tourist. Another Croatia holidaymaker, however, suspects rip-off in menu. (asc)