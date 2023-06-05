First difficulties

The first, slight, misstep of the season of Fernando Alonso it arrived right in Spain, in front of an audience that idolized the two-time world champion for three days as hasn’t happened since the golden age of the magical two-year period 2005-2006. The Asturian from Aston Martin paid dearly for the ruined bottom line in qualifying and, after starting in ninth position, was unable to finish the race higher than the seventh place, behind his teammate Lance Stroll. It was the worst result of the season for Alonso, who had collected five podiums and a fourth place in the first six GPs.

Positives

However, the former Alpine rider did not show disappointment at the end of the GP, concentrating on the positive sides: the updates to the AMR23, which should arrive in Canada and the United Kingdom, and the fact that as a team, however, he has collected more points than Ferrari, entered the top-10 with only Carlos Sainz, fifth at the finish line. Right therepay attention to the team result seems to have become for Alonso the top priority this season. The good relationship with the team and with his box mate it is in fact confirmed week after week.

Duel avoided

Further confirmation came just yesterday in Barcelona, ​​when Alonso, after a race full of complications, managed in the final phase of the GP to reach the twin car of Canadian. There were still fifteen laps to go before the checkered flag and one could have imagined that, in front of his own fans, Alonso intended to put on a show, trying to confirm the streak of consecutive results in front of Stroll, which has been going on uninterrupted since the beginning of the year.

“Zero risk”

Instead the Iberian voluntarily pulled the oars into the boatradioing the team why he was approaching Stroll and assuring his garage mate and team of have no intention of attempting to overtake. In fact, with six laps to go, here’s how Alonso addressed his track engineer: “Tell Lance not to worry huh. I just want to build a bit of a gap on the cars behind. No risk“. Promise kept, given that the two arrived at the finish line practically on parade, with Alonso even giving up using the DRS during the last few laps of the race, when his gap on Stroll was reduced to less than a second.