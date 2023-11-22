The most exclusive waters in the world. That’s why they cost so much even though…

It’s the luxury beauty water market! And it’s becoming trendier than fine alcohol. The super rich prefer it beyond any reasonable doubt. This is the trend of the moment. There is the Japanese Supernariwa, 9000 euros per litre. The scientific community has found no effects overwhelming on health, but drinking it, according to the manufacturer, slows down the aging process and helps defend against diseases. Coming from a thousand-year-old source, it is born from a rock carved out by a meteor shower and the eruption of a maritime volcano.

In second place is the Kona Nigari, desalinated Hawaiian water found 1,200 meters deep in the Hawaiian Islands. 75 cl costs from 360 euros to 420 euros. According to fans, it helps you lose weight, reduces stress and poor digestion problems, and also helps tone the skin. It should be drunk diluted in common water.

Also on the podium is Fillico Water: for 75 cl you have to shell out between 200 and 250 euros. It is used for the production of fine Japanese Saké, but its cost rises more than for its origin (it flows at the foot of Mount Rokko in the province of Kobe in Japan) for the fine bottle of Swarovski crystals and the silver or gold plated cap . Excluding the Crystal water tribute to Modigliani from the ranking, it costs 60,000 euros, but more for the Altamirano design and the 24 carat solid gold bottle, than for its intrinsic properties, luxury water has become a trend among the elite.

A trend he has focused on Associated Press in a beautiful reportage published recently by Theodora Tongas, Rajanish Kakade and Sheikh Saaliq. The in-depth analysis tells how some precious waters that the super rich drink, to reach the West, pass through India and other countries that don’t even have drinking water for ordinary activities. Millions of people around the world do not have clean water to drink, even though more than a decade ago the United Nations considered water a basic human right. It happens while Unicef ​​says that 2 billion people do not have clean water to drink and 3.6 billion people, almost half the world’s population, use toilets releasing untreated human waste.

The luxury waters (not the ones on the podium that we indicated at the beginning) also stop in India, traveling hundreds of kilometers until they reach the luxury hotels, restaurants and richest families in the country, the journalists say. You pay about $6 a bottle for them, “more or less the daily wage of an Indian worker,” explains the Associated Press: 6 dollars is roughly equivalent to 500 Indian rupeesa dinner with three generous dishes in a quality restaurant in the country.

“This ‘fine water,’” the reporters report, “is extracted from volcanic rock in Hawaii, from icebergs fallen from melting glaciers in Norway or from droplets of morning fog in Tasmania. Some connoisseurs study to become sommeliers of fine water and insist by explaining that the trend is ongoing It’s not about snobbery but about purity.” “Water is not just water”, said Michael Mascha, founder of the Fine Water Society quoted in the report, a consortium of small bottlers and distributors around the world. Mascha compared consumers of this high-end water to gourmets who seek rare, prized foods that would guarantee a long life.

