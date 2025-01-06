Hollywood has kicked off its 2025 events with the delivery of the Golden Globes that brought together celebrities from all over the world last night in Los Angeles. On the first red carpet of the year, haute couture starred in moments full of glamour. Men and women have dazzled with looks that will go down in memory. But accessories have also had an important place: necklaces, earrings, brooches and luxury watches have been the perfect complement.

As for the jewelrymen opted for brooches, some in XXL size like the one Adrien Brody wore on the lapel of his tuxedo. The women looked striking necklaces like Tiffany & Co. by Anya Taylor-Joy or the Bulgari and Zendaya. Others opted for sets of earrings and necklaces, like Salma Hayek with green stones. In addition, other celebrities opted for high value watches: limited editions and jewel-designs.

Andrew Gardfield with a luxurious watch at the 2025 Golden Globes.



Gtres





Andrew Garfield He combined his original bottle green tuxedo with a luxury watch. Specifically, the actor wore a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronographwhich stands out for its double dial in two completely different styles.

Michelle Yeoh at the 2025 Golden Globes.



Gtres





Although women opted for jewelry, Michelle Yeoh She also chose to elevate her look with a luxury watch. The actress wore a jewel model by Richard Mille: RM 07-01 Automatic Winding Intergalactic. It is a skeletonized design set with diamonds.









Jeff Goldblum at the 2025 Golden Globes.



Gtres





Another luxury watch seen at the Golden Globes was the one worn Jeff Goldblum: he Vacheron Constantin Traditionelle Moonphase. It is a model with a moon phase, covered in diamonds and accompanied by an alligator skin bracelet.

Glen Powell at the 2025 Golden Globes.



Gtres





Glen Powell She didn’t quite get her style right, but on her wrist she wore an elegant and luxurious watch: a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual-Time rose gold Elegant and sporty, it includes one of the complications that travelers love: a dual time zone combined with the day-night indication and date hand.

The jewels of the famous people at the 2025 Golden Globes

Gtres



Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings have been the jewelry that many celebrities have chosen to complete their outfits at the Golden Globes. Some of the most impressive were the sets of Salma Hayek with green stones by Lorraine Schwartz, the diamond necklace from Zendaya signed by, Bulgari or the necklace and bracelet set also made of diamonds Anya Taylor-Joy from Tiffany & Co. But Demi Moore also shone with Cartier jewelry, Kate Hudson with a Bulgari Sapphire necklace or Pamela Anderson with a Pandora diamond necklace.