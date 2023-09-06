Ferrario and Cruciani unleash a social storm

“As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate accident yesterday in Milan. The most important is that we are all fine and that this will only be remembered as an unpleasant little story. Thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan Police for their very fast intervention and thanks for all your messages”. With these words published through his social channels Carlos Sainz on Monday he dismissed what happened the previous evening (Sunday) when, upon leaving the Armani hotel in via della spiga in Milan, he was approached by three men who stole his watch.

Carlos Sainz chased the robbers also helped by some passers-by, the intervention of the Police then definitively put it the word end to the escape of the criminals. The Ferrari driver then went to the police station to file a complaint.

Sainz in describing what happened has undoubtedly lowered his tone by using words such as “The most important thing is that we are all fine” And “unpleasant story”. They certainly didn’t tone it down Tiziana Ferrario And Stephen Cruciani. Tiziana Ferrario, historical face of TG1, believes that “You don’t go around with a 500,000 euro watch on your wrist. It’s a question of ethics even for a Ferrari driver”.

From the many critical comments and insults received, I understand that you don’t give a damn about the inequalities in our country and in the world. You are on the side of those who flaunt wealth and expensive objects…follows…#Sainz #GPMonza — tiziana ferrario 🇮🇹🇪🇺🌍 (@TizianaFerrario) September 6, 2023

Discretion, low profile, good taste you think are out of fashion, but above all you don’t know what they are. It counts appearing, showing, exhibiting. Poverty disgusts you, you are for ostentatious wealth. Difficulties have increased, the rich are getting richer; follows…#Sainz — tiziana ferrario 🇮🇹🇪🇺🌍 (@TizianaFerrario) September 6, 2023

those who are poor have less and less, especially fewer opportunities. It is clear that you, who have insulted me, like multimillionaires more than the poor. I take note of it and I hope you can change your mind. I don’t like the world you want. Good luck to all of us!#Sainz — tiziana ferrario 🇮🇹🇪🇺🌍 (@TizianaFerrario) September 6, 2023

sponsor or not, you don’t go around with a 500,000 euro watch on your wrist. It’s a matter of ethics even for a Ferrari driver. I removed the previous post because from the reactions I saw that it misdirected the sense of my reasoning. #Sainz #GPMonza pic.twitter.com/23UuUC5Yc2 — tiziana ferrario 🇮🇹🇪🇺🌍 (@TizianaFerrario) September 4, 2023

Cruciani: “I’m happy that @Carlossainz55 own an expensive watch, but if you walk around with a 500k watch what the fuck do you expect? It is clear that there is always someone who thinks of screwing you”. @giucruciani #Formula 1 #Ferrari #Sainz — The Mosquito (@LaZanzaraR24) September 5, 2023

Stephen Crucianihost of the radio show ‘The mosquito’ broadcast on Radio24was even more explicit in his criticism of the Ferrari driver. “I’m happy that Carlos Sainz owns an expensive watch, but if you go around with a 500,000 euro watch, what do you expect? It is clear that there is always someone who thinks of stealing it from you”, the words of Cruciani. Both positions have sparked fierce criticism on social media which also led Ferrario to remove the ‘original’ post published on this issue. The watch in question is a Richard Mille – one of Ferrari’s sponsors – made by the Swiss company in 2018 in collaboration with another sportsman, tennis player Alexander Zverev. It is made with ultra-light high-tech materials and weighs only 32 grams, including strap, a feature that makes it the favorite model of many sportsmen. The market value is around 300 thousand euros.