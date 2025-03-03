Prada approaches an agreement to buy Versace from Capri After agreeing on a price of almost 1.5 billion euros, according to people familiar with the matter to Bloomberg. Prada, based in Milan, and Capri They could close the agreement for the Italian fashion house this monththese sources said, they asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The negotiations advance after the due initial diligence found no risks, they added.

The moment and valuation could change, and Negotiations could still failthe sources warned. Capri, which bought Versace in 2018 for about 1.8 billion euros, did not immediately respond to comments requests on Sunday. Prada also declined to comment. The possible acquisition of the fashion house founded by the late designer Gianni Versace in 1978 would allow Prada to create A stronger Italian player to compete better with global luxury giants, such as LVMH and Keing. This purchase would reverse a tendency of decades in which Italian fashion groups, such as Gucci and Valentino, have been acquired by foreign competitors.

“Prada would be well positioned to develop the potential of the Versace brand in the long term, racing the way for the group to become the Italian response to the conglomerates of French luxury,” UBS analysts said. Prada has emerged as one of the winners of the luxury sector in the middle of a global deceleration in high -end articles. His sales shot in the third quarter of last year thanks to his Miu Miu Miupopular among young consumers.

The Italian company spent weeks evaluating Versace with its advisors, obtaining exclusive access to its financial and sales figures, according to Bloomberg News in February, citing sources close to the process. The aesthetics of the Minimalist Prada and the “maximalist” Versace are opposite poles and would not run the risk of cannibalization, UBS analysts said in a note.

Far from the value of its competitors

Even with an agreement, Prada would continue to use a fraction of his greatest competitors. The fashionable house has A market capitalization of approximately 22,500 million dollarsafter a 14% rise in their shares since the beginning of the year. The family of Miuccia Prada and her husband, Patrizio Bertelli, control around 80% of the company.

The French conglomerate LVMH, which has Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, in addition to several Italian brands such as Fendi and Loro Piana, It has a market value of 347.5 billion euros. Last year, LVMH bought a participation in the company that controls Moncler, the Italian manufacturer of outdoor luxury clothing.

Versace reported revenues of 193 million dollars in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, which represents an year -on -year drop of 15%, according to a statement. In the same period, the operational loss of the brand extended to 21 million dollars from the previous 14 million. Capri, who also owns Michael Kors, hired Barclays to explore options for some of his companies after a fusion of 8,500 million dollars with Tapestry was canceled by court order. Capri’s debt was degraded at the Global S&P Bonus level in February.