Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The driver of a luxury truck got on the central median of the avenue Shrimp Tarpon and knocked down a luminaire with everything and post, this Sunday night.

This event occurred in the lane that goes from south to north, at the height of a well-known hotel complex of Spanish origin.

At the scene it could be seen that the truck responsible was a large black Mercedes Benz.

A Tourist Police official said there were no injuries.

A witness to the accident commented that apparently the young driver of the unit was in an inconvenient state (because of alcohol).

He was accompanied by a young woman, it was added.

The Mazatlan Tourist Police took charge of the case.

Meanwhile, a tow truck arrived to remove the truck. Insurance executives also arrived at the scene.