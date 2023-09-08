The Colombian women’s team has just achieved the greatest milestone in its history in senior Fifa tournaments, advancing to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which was won by Spain.

The team led by Nelson Abadía at the time dazzled with their dedication and made the country dream of a new final, after the one achieved by the Under-17s in the World Cup in India. For this reason, the Selection received general recognition.

A large part of the members of the women’s team received public recognition on Tuesday before the debut of the men’s team in the qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

A good part of the squad visited the stadium and toured part of the athletic track of the Roberto Meléndez stadium. Among the attendees were the two team captains, Daniela Montoya and Catalina Usme.

Also present were, among others, Sandra Sepúlveda, Natalia Giraldo, Ángela Barón, Diana Carolina Ospina and Marcela Restrepo.

The members of the women’s team visited the dressing room and took pictures with players like James Rodríguez and Álvaro Montero.

It should be remembered that several of the team members have already joined their clubs. Among the most prominent, Linda Caicedo, who is already in pre-season with Real Madrid, Leicy Santos, who is training again with Atlético de Madrid, and Catalina Pérez, who signed with Werder Bremen.

Abadía left the technical direction of the Women’s Team after the World Cup, after six years at the helm of the team. The Colombian Football Federation analyzes resumes to choose his replacement.

Colombia will play two friendly matches against the United States in October, in its preparation plan for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in which the absolute women’s teams compete.

SPORTS

