The Roman villa of Noheda (Villar de Domingo García, Cuenca) never ceases to amaze archaeologists. Built in the 4th century AD. c., his urban pars ―the area where the owners lived― reached 30,000 square meters (buildings that occupy an area similar to that of three soccer fields), of which just over 5,000 have been excavated. The latest investigations on the ground have confirmed what the georadar screens had been alerting since 2018: a new building, about 900 square meters, is hidden about three meters below the ground. According to the experts, it could be a huge room where the owner of the villa received the guests, in a studied ceremonial.

Then, only those most select guests would have access to the triclinium, the dining room decorated with one of the largest figurative mosaics in the Roman world in a tri-absidized room (many of its images exceed two meters in height), as well as a fountain covered in marble slabs of different types and tones, which, together with the effect of water, would give an outstanding chromatic result. Archaeological work has also revealed the existence of a balneum ―with an indoor and an outdoor pool, massage room, heating and bathtubs of almost 1,000 square meters―, with dimensions larger than many of the public baths in Roman cities. All of this runs underground through a sewage network that is being investigated.

Nobody knows what he was called dominus (landowner) who ordered the construction of this huge residential and agri-food complex ―the villas combined the concepts of leisure and business― within a large expanse of land some 18 kilometers from Cuenca and on a gentle, green hillside, next to the Tejar stream. But archaeologists are still looking for all kinds of clues such as epigraphs – they have already located two, one of them referring to a freed slave (free) called Democratia― with the hope of locating a commemorative sign that talks about who the owner is or, even, graffiti made by a slave who mentioned his name in his justified complaints.

The territory of the complex (fundus) stretched for about 80 square kilometers. The town itself was made up of the aforementioned urban or residence part, the rustic part (for slaves and workers) and the fructuaria (storage and agricultural transformation). In the case of Noheda, these characteristics are more than fulfilled, especially in the residential area, where everything exceeds imaginable measures and wealth. The owner had the wines brought from Syria; the 30 types of marble used, from Goethepe (Turkey) or Carrara (Italy); the stones, from Egypt… An opulence worthy of an emperor, which makes the experts assume that it was someone who was part of the high aristocracy or, at least, that he was in his closest circle of power.

Digital reconstruction of the ‘triclinium’ of the town of Noheda. Balawat

The villa was discovered by chance in the 1980s, but its excavation did not begin until 2005. During these decades, work has focused on the spectacular tri-apsidid room, currently under a building that protects and exhibits the spectacular mosaics, and where the images can be seen. of Athena, Pelops, Hippodamia, Helena or Thiasos, among other mythological characters. But at present they turn to their exterior, where the surprising findings have now been produced. The highlight is the huge cruciform room.

Miguel Ángel Valero, scientific director of the site and professor of Ancient History at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, explains: “It is a large cruciform building of which, for the moment, we do not know its height. In two specific areas we have deepened almost three meters and we have not yet reached the ground. What we have been able to do is the complete delimitation of the room, and due to its generous dimensions and its thick walls (1.20 m wide made with a double lining of ashlars) perhaps it could be a courtroom, where Mr. he received his guests and manifested his power through a studied ceremonial. However, the investigation is still in its infancy and the progress of the archaeological excavations will give us the necessary data to be able to give concrete functionality to the imposing building”. This large room, of which a digital model has been made, is going to be covered shortly and the fixing pads have already been placed.

About 50 meters from the hall, the balneum, a thermal complex that included a heating system embedded in double walls or under the floor and that had all the comforts of the time: bathtubs, swimming pools, massage rooms, foot baths or foot baths… The entire thermal complex was covered by a drainage system that is also being excavated and that can offer many clues about daily life. The thermal complex is being protected and turned into a museum with a building that will also recreate the original volume of various rooms ―among them the large porticoed entrance― through a metal structure and a play of light. “We want to do the same thing that is done in some late Roman and medieval monuments, in which reversible structures help the visitor to understand what the morphology of these buildings was like and to immerse themselves in the real volumes”, points out the professor.

Underground gallery of the town of Noheda. Miguel Angel Valero

The town It was abandoned in the 5th century, possibly due to political instability, and occupied by its workers and slaves ―already without a master―, who transformed it according to their needs. The hot springs, for example, became an area for the storage and production of products and tools linked to agriculture and, even, as habitual substandard housing, in an autarkic system, as demonstrated by the discovery of the skeletal remains of a child who was buried in an adjoining room, partitioning the door and continuing life in the room.

He triclinium it was also systematically plundered. The fires lit on the large mosaic to heat the room sank the tesserae a few centimeters, while the marbles that decorated it were torn out with pickaxes, says Valero. The marks of the tools used to extract them are still visible, as are the traces of the studded sandals of the builders that have been exposed.

Covering and protection works of the Noheda thermal complex. Miguel Angel Valero

The mansion was also decorated with hundreds of beautiful and delicate sculptures. But their abandonment caused the new inhabitants to accumulate them in a landfill near the peristyle (a porticoed area with an artificial waterfall) waiting to be ground and turned into marble dust for their work on adapting the villa or to be sold.

So far, 550 fragments have been found that make up at least 30 figures – most of them intentionally broken and then thrown into a temporary dump – but experts have managed to fit the pieces of some found both in the dump and in the area where they were going. to be ground and heated on fire to obtain marble dust. The figures found cover all possible Roman imagery: Dionysus, Dioscuri, Venus, lions, deer, a young man with a Phrygian cap, Tritons… “We have found some repeated ones, which means that he bought them at will. It seems that money was not a problem for him”, explains the archaeologist.

Statue of Dioscuro, found in the Roman villa.

The landfill, today, continues to offer surprises, since it is not completely excavated and a simple hand pass over its surface reveals new elements to be extracted. Some of these sculptures can already be admired in the Archaeological Museum of Cuenca.

The site can be visited from Thursday to Sunday, but reservations are essential. “We are overwhelmed. We have a waiting list ”, admits Valero, who, however, shows his enthusiasm for the next visual recreation of the balneum, one more attraction of the archaeological complex. Javier Parrilla, mayor of Villar de Domingo García, is not so optimistic. “In these years, the people [200 habitantes] He has already invested 300,000 euros and we do not see profitability. A lot of people come, that’s true, but they all go to Cuenca to eat. If Villar is only eight kilometers away and it is very beautiful! We even have the chapel of the chaplain of Carlos V. We are empty Spain”.

And he concludes with a smile: “We are in the wrong place”. A situation to a certain extent real and that is a consequence of the fact that the villas were located, following the advice of the agronomic writer Lucius Junius Moderatus Columella (4-70 AD), far from the roads to avoid being detected by bandits or by any group of soldiers who had not received their pay.

