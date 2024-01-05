Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

An SUV driver caused a shocking moment in Kitzbühel. © Collage: Screenshot: Twitter // IMAGO / Pond5 Images



During rush hour, a luxury SUV driver in the ski resort of Kitzbühel experienced a shocking moment. The scene leaves many people shaking their heads.

Kitzbühel – It is a real place of longing for the chic crowd. Anyone who has a reputation – or wants to feel like one – travels to snow-covered Kitzbühel in Austria during the ski season. The elegant winter sports venue gets particularly crowded during the so-called Hahnenkamm race. Although it doesn't take place until mid-January, the rich and famous are already cavorting in Kitzbühel. This makes for full streets – and a real moment of shock.

Location: A railway crossing in Kitzbühel. The road through the luxury ski resort was apparently blocked – also because of many holidaymakers. A scene arose at the level crossing that many drivers are familiar with: a driver drove onto the crossing and had to stop because of the traffic jam. The problem: a train was rolling in. A video of the scene is circulating on social media – including Twitter.

Shocking moment in Kitzbühel's rush hour: luxury SUV blocked on the track – then the train rolls up

It shows a well-maintained black G-Class. However, he doesn't look like he's had a lot of off-road experience yet. The jeep is on the tracks – but cannot leave them because an SUV in front of it is blocking its further journey. Then the red and white railway barriers close. The driver tries to alert those in front of him to his predicament by honking, but they don't clear the way. The barrier even touches the hood – the driver then reverses. But here too there is apparently no way out. “Oh sh***,” is the comment from those filming, who captioned the clip with the words “Kitzbühel Rush-Hour”.

The scene comes to a head when the horn of the approaching train is heard.

In the meantime, the traffic jam in front of the Mercedes has apparently cleared up somewhat and the route is clear. The driver apparently sees no other way out and accelerates. The jeep pushes the barrier up and frees itself from the awkward situation. At first glance, nothing at the barrier was broken and the action prevented further harm.

Mercedes G-Class causes heads shaking in Kitzbühel: “Should be a Munich one”

However, the fact that the SUV drove onto the rails in a traffic jam caused people to shake their heads on social media. “When the intelligence is in contrast to the size of the car,” writes one user on the video post. “Didn’t see the license plate. But it should be Munich,” another speculates about the scene. “Unbelievable,” says another.

One user at least has a tip: “As you can see here, all railway barriers now have break points that make it possible to leave the track area even when the barrier is closed.” The user then also points out that the scene could have been avoided if the or the driver would have followed the road rules. Stopping at level crossings is therefore prohibited. In a traffic jam, this means waiting before the crossing until you can completely cross the crossing. In Germany there are loud threats for such an offense Fines Catalog.org Fines starting at 240 euros (violation of the obligation to wait despite warning signs), two points in Flensburg and a one-month driving ban. If you cross a level crossing despite the barrier being closed, you could even face a fine of 700 euros and a three-month driving ban.

But Kitzbuehel holidaymakers are also threatened with danger to their wallets from other sources. A tourist to Austria should dig deep into his pockets for a turning maneuver on private property. (rist)