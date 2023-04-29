The Dutch company U-Boat Worx has launched a novelty that will stir the high-end market. It is the Nautilus, a new submarine yacht that can dive up to 150 meters and has a luxurious interior.

The interior design was designed in partnership with the world-renowned Officina Armare. The vehicle can cover a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

The yacht offers spacious and beautifully appointed bedrooms, a master cabin with an en-suite bathroom and a mezzanine observation lounge offering panoramic views of the underwater world. There is also the central space for relaxing, entertaining or working.

“The Nautilus embodies the ultimate combination of luxury and innovation. Our goal has always been to share the wonders of the underwater world with people in the safest, most luxurious and comfortable way possible,” said Bert Houtman, CEO of U-Boat Worx.

The underwater vessel is 37.5 meters long and 7.7 meters wide and costs R$ 125 million (US$ 24.5 million). If you purchase one, the delivery period is 30 months after purchase.

Check out photos: