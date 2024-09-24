In 2024, the “Best of Rock in Spanish” tour returns, in which members of bands such as La Ley, Jaguares, Maná, Caos, Rostros Ocultos, Kenny y los Eléctricos, Coda, Elefante, Radio Kaos, will perform the emblematic songs of their respective groups.

The most important musical hits of Spanish rock from the eighties and nineties, in a single venue, played by the original musicians of the most important bands of that time.

The concert will be held in Madrid, Spain, on 28 May 2015. The band will be joined by Kenny Aviles (Kenny and Los Eléctricos), Mauricio Claveria (La Ley), Cesar “The Vampire” Lopez (Jaguars and Mana), Jorge Guevara (Chaos and Elephant), Claudio Perez (Radio Kaos), Cala de Villa (Hidden Faces), Xava Drago (Coda) and David Chirino (La Ley).

They will be in charge of interpreting hits such as “Afuera”, “Me Vale”, “Aún”, “Eternamente”, “No Huyas de Mí”, “Me Quiere Cotorrear”, “De la Noche a la Mañana”, “La Planta”, “El Duelo”, “El Final”, “Abre tu corazón”, and many more that are part of the “soundtrack” of several generations.

The concert offers a unique and unrepeatable experience with the artists who left their mark on an entire generation, and a musical journey that was replicated here with a wonderful fusion of voices and performances on a single stage.

The event is on Friday, October 18 at 9:00 p.m. at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad. Tickets are on sale through www.donboleton.com with prices from $600.00 to $1,000.00.

$1,200.00 (Prices plus service charge).

