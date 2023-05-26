Too big, too loud or just like on a salver: Hard to believe, but unexpected difficulties crop up with the long-awaited balcony. But does anyone here seriously want to sue?

Terrace in XXL: 150 square meters that want to be used. Not easy at all. Image: Lucas Bäuml

We have a problem that city dwellers don’t want to talk about too loudly: our terrace is too big.

Last year, when we moved from an old building in Frankfurt’s Bahnhofsviertel to Sonnenring, a brutalist block of flats in the south of the city with its own swimming pool and sauna, it was a real hit. The 1970s building is a concrete colossus of more than 300 units that curves in a wide arc around a park, sloping down in terraced sides. We were lucky enough to find one of the apartments on the outside and now have a south-facing terrace, which is 150 square meters and one and a half times the size of our apartment. You read that right!