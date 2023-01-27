The cyclists Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Rigoberto Urán and Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López will participate in the National Road Championships of Colombia, which will be held in the city of Bucaramanga between February 2 and 5, the Colombian Cycling Federation announced Thursday.

In addition to these four cyclists, other Colombian figures who are part of UCI WorldTeam and UCI ProTeam teams such as Sergio Higuita, Esteban Chaves, Daniel Martínez, Iván Ramiro Sosa, Diego Camargo, Brandon Rivera, Einer Rubio, Harold Tejada, Jesús David will participate. Pena, Winner Anacona and Dayer Quintana.

In total, he detailed the Colombian Cycling Federation In a statement, there will be 134 cyclists who will participate in the competitions.

In the women’s category, meanwhile, riders such as Paula Patiño, from the Movistar Team, and Diana Carolina Peñuela, from DNA Pro Cycling, will compete in the race, as well as Natalia Franco, Lina Marcela Hernández, Andrea Alzate, Serika Guluma, Carolina Vargas, Camila Valbuena , Ana Cristina Sanabria and Jessenia Meneses.

This will be the competition

The National Road Championships will begin on February 2 with time trials with routes of 26.5 kilometers for women; 35.9 for the sub’23, and 43.5 for the elites.

On Friday the 3rd, the women’s long-distance test will take place in a 23.7-kilometer circuit through Bucaramanga in which the runners must complete five laps for a total of 118.5 kilometers.

On Saturday the turn will be the sub’23 race and on Sunday the competitions will culminate with the elite professional race, which will have a ten-lap tour of the circuit for a total of 237 kilometers.

EFE

