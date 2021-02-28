After the fall to the Washington Wizards, a game in which Facundo Campazzo had in his hands the possibility of giving victory to Denver but missed the final shot, the Nuggets quickly turned the page, recovered and returned to the path of victory .

In a forceful performance, the team led by Michael Malone won 126-96 against Oklahoma City Thunder and added his 18th win of the season.

On the Argentine side, although it was not his most outstanding performance since his arrival in the NBA, his 24 minutes on the court were enough to show him some of his magic and leave, like every game night, a pearl with his stamp. The Cordovan base was again the first change of the team and, in addition to add 9 points, closed his roster with three steals, two rebounds and one assist.

The play that got all the applause came in the second quarter, after a good combination with Nikola Jokic in an attack. After a curtain from the Serbian, Facu penetrated and threatened a return to Jokic, but finally finished defining over Isaiah Roby.

Denver’s Twitter account, which usually delights fans with the luxuries of Campazzo from each game, shared the play and highlighted the “elegance” of the Cordoba. In addition, he uploaded a video of the action from another plane and added: “Left them guessing”.

The top scorer of the match was Jamal Murray with 26 points, followed by a double-double by Michael Porter Jr: 20 points and 10 rebounds. In addition, Nikola Jokic added a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. The next presentation of the Nuggets and Campazzo will be next Monday, at 22, against the Chicago Bulls.