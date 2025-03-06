The 44th edition of Arcomadrid will be held from March 5 to 9, 2025 in Pavilions 7 and 9 of the IFEMA Madrid Fairgrounds. The first days will be dedicated to professional visits, andl Friday, March 7 at 3pm will open its doors to the public. In this edition, there is no lack of visit to the stand of Cultural ABC, where on Thursday the kings did not hesitate to visit Pierre Gonnord’s work entitled ‘Manuel’, which is part of the series ‘gypsies’. The standup this year his space to pay the first tribute after his death in 2024. recognized as one of the best European photographic portraitists, Gonnord He always chose among the dough those who deserved special treatment because their personal qualities and their history demanded a separate page.

Out of this scenario, The city of Madrid adds to this artistic week and there are many hotels from luxury, spaces, alternative fairs and galleries that add to the celebration with proposals and plans of the most interesting. Today in #Summum we collect some of these ideas in which luxury and art are the protagonist combo.

An exhibition in the real suite of Four Seasons Madrid

Hernández Secondino works in the real suite of Four Seasons Madrid



Four Seasons Hotel Madrid present these days a unique collaboration with the artist Secondino Hernández, who will expose his works in the real suite of the Hotel del March 5 to 9. The exclusive accommodation will open the doors of its real suite, – its most exclusive stay – so that guests, premises and visitors can enjoy the work of the internationally renowned Madrid artist, in an unprecedented exhibition and in collaboration with Blanca and Borja Thyssen-Bornemisza.

From 5pm to 8pm, Who wishes can access the exhibition for freealthough it will be necessary to register through Eventbrite since the capacity will be limited. This experience reinforces the hotel commitment to support artists, culture and art, elements that have been present since its opening, and that materialize through their private art collection of emerging artists with more than 1,500 works exhibited throughout the complex. Secondino Hernández, internationally recognized by his unique style that fuses abstract expressionism with the vibrant use of color and texture, will be exposing a selection of his most representative works. With a vision that explores lduality between gestures and balancehis work invites reflection and dialogue between the spectator and the canvas.









Ruinart, Rodrigo de la Calle and art

Ruinart’s proposal and Rodrigo de la Calle





For almost 300 years, Ruinart He has maintained a constant dialogue with the nature that is in the heart of his champagne. Convinced that art has the power to transform and connect, the maison continues its series ‘Woth Nature Conversations’ that in this 2025 incorporates the French artist Léila demoisy To share your artistic vision. Created by Ruinart, His new works are presented these days in arc with a space that recreates a sensory trip through the universe of the Maison through a set of interactive experiences that narrate the concept of Carte Blanche 2025.

In addition, on the occasion of this art week, Ruinart is associated with chef Rodrigo de la Calle with a shared vision of sustainability and innovation to bring the public closer a luxury gastronomic experience With art and champagne as protagonists. The link between Rodrigo de la Calle and La Maison de Champagne older was born in 2024, in this new edition, the collaboration takes a step further, opening this culinary experience to the general public with an exclusive menu available for four days in the El greenhouse restaurant, in Rodrigo de la Calle (C/ Ponzano, 85). An ephemeral experience, which will take place from March 5 to 8, which is characterized by shared philosophy of respect for nature and sustainability. In addition, to foster interaction between diners, they will all sit around a single table, with a limited capacity of 20 people. The menu, which has some of the chef classics such as beet tartar with aciano flowers, marine phytoplankton gazpachuelo or Royal of peas With algae juice it will be paired with different references of Ruinart. The previous reservation and the menu will be necessary will be a price of 185 euros per person.

The portraitist of the Royal House is installed in El Santo Mauro

Hotel Santo Mauro hosts the art of Ricardo Sanz and Demo



From February 28 to March 9, the halls of the Hotel Santo Mauro (C/ Zurbano, 36) They host a selection of works by the Donostiarra painter Ricardo Sanz, starring urban portraits and landscapes of the city of Madrid. In addition, his garden and his palatial facades will be again the scene of a fresh dialogue between tradition and avant -garde, thanks to an outdoor sample of the fun pop creations of the sculptor Eladio de Morainternationally known as demo.

Ricardo Sanzone of the great masters of Spanish contemporary painting, presents this intimate shows under the title Santo Mauro is arthonoring the perfect pairing between its brushstroke and the elegant and aristocratic stays of the hotel. In it, it shows the evolution of its style and its unwavering fascination with beauty, through a tribute to the Spanish tradition. Your pieces will also be for sale For the public that can discover a series of works that capture the poetry of the most emblematic places of the city of Madrid, as well as a piece that reflects the festive essence of the April Fair Sevillana. In addition, for the first time the exhibition and sale of one of its sketches will be included, specifically, one of the drawings that the Donostiarra used in preparation for its famous portrait of SM King Don Felipe VI With the princess of Asturias.

Design and technology in home art

Within the framework of art week in the capital, the Spanish brand of design appliances Create These days present an immersive work in Urvanity (Matadero, Madrid), the contemporary art fair. Under the name «Homebeat By Create»it is a creation that fuses design and technology. The intervention takes home stays as a starting point, giving rise to a 2D conceptual house, designed with the artists Richard Woods -Scultor who has exposed in Victoria and Albert Museum in London– and Fabio Viscogloiosimultidisciplinary artist, focused on painting and drawing, whose works have been in the Decorative Arts Museum of Paris.

A meeting place where the public can experience and assess the importance of integrating art at home.