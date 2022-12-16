Officially inaugurated on Saturday (10) for the 2022/23 Brazilian cruise season in a ceremony for guests and guests at the port of Santos (SP), the MSC Seashore is the largest and most modern ship to navigate the country’s waters. It measures 339 meters in length, which exceeds 3.3 football fields lined up. Its 19 floors have 13,000 m2 of outdoor areas for relaxation, leisure and entertainment. There are six swimming pools, nine restaurants and 18 bars, as well as a theater for 1,200 spectators. With 2,270 cabins, it accommodates up to 5,877 passengers.

For many people, the idea of ​​staying just a few days on a ship with so many people on board may not correspond to a dream trip. And it was precisely thinking of those who demand greater privacy that MSC created the Yacht Club concept on its cruise ships. It is a VIP wing where the facilities and services were designed for those seeking exclusivity in any situation. Perks range from priority boarding and disembarking to butler and 24-hour concierge service. The pools are exclusive, as well as the panoramic restaurant and the lounge with a view of the entire bow. Internet and unlimited drinks packages are included, as well as access to the thermal area of ​​the MSC Aurea Spa — in the case of Seashore, the environment dedicated to well-being and relaxation has a Balinese inspiration, with several options for body and facial treatments that use ancestral Indonesian techniques.



If everything at Seashore is superlative, the same goes for the Yacht Club, the largest and most luxurious in the fleet, with 3,000 m² spread over four floors, including two new Owner’s Suites. Both are furnished with a dining and living room, closet, office and balcony with hydromassage and sun loungers. Designed by Genoese architecture firm De Jorio Design International, each suite offers an array of features that raise the bar for luxury on board. The sheets are Egyptian cotton and you can choose from a wide range of pillows. “The Yacht Club is a premium travel experience”, said the director general of MSC in Brazil, Adrian Ursilli. “It’s like sailing on your own private yacht, but with all the amenities of a cruise ship.” For those who become a member of this special class, breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in a dedicated restaurant, with à la carte menus. In addition, the Top Sail Lounge and The One Pool have their own dining areas with buffet snacks throughout the day.

PURCHASES Even purchases at the ship’s stores can be customized for those staying at the Yacht Club. In the corridors there are showcases with items from high-end brands that function as a showroom for those who want to buy handbags, eyewear, jewelry and watches. Guests can reserve off-hours for private shopping—or enjoy an exclusive tour of the jewelry store in their own suite. Of course, all of this has an additional cost, but it is not exorbitant. A seven-night cruise from Santos (SP) to Maceió, with stops in Salvador and Búzios, starts at BRL 11,049.00 per person, taxes included, if the accommodation is in the Deluxe Suite.

“This season, MSC will make 132 trips across Brazil, with a total offer of almost 200,000 cabins, 68% more than in 2019/20,” said Ursilli. “We have already launched the 2023/24 season, in which we will increase the total number of cabins offered by another 7%. According to him, this proves the commitment to continue offering business opportunities for the entire tourism sector.

FOR THOSE WHO WILL STAY IN SANTOS



The MSC cruise season this Brazilian summer allows boarding in five ports: Itajaí (SC), Maceió (AL), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Salvador (BA) and Santos (SP). As the arrival and departure times of ships do not always meet the needs of passengers traveling from other locations, it is always good to plan the check-in time. For those who want to spend at least one night in Baixada Santista, the best option for accommodation is the Sheraton Santos. Inaugurated in 2018, it is the first international five-star hotel in the city. There are 212 rooms, 15 executive suites, a presidential suite (with daily rates starting at R$3,639), games rooms for children and an indoor pool with lobby bar.

Although not on the seafront, the property is part of the largest multipurpose development on the coast of São Paulo, Praiamar Corporate, which includes a residential building, another office building and a shopping center. Breakfast is served at the O Lagar restaurant, which has a private room for closed groups and serves non-guests for lunch and dinner. Under the command of chef Vinicius Balbueno, it serves dishes influenced by Portuguese cuisine, such as cod and octopus recipes, and has a cellar with more than 2,000 bottles from around the world.