Venice, luxury now parades in the lagoon

Even Venice now has its Montenapoleone. As he writes Pambiancobetween Calle Larga XXII Marzo and Salizada San Moisè, in recent years countless high-end fashion stores have opened, effectively creating a lagoon alter ego to the famous Milanese Quadrilatero.

In the first few months of this year alone, four new stores have opened on Calle Larga XXII Marzo: Tod’s, Brunello Cucinelli, Antonio Marras and Roger Vivier. The brand of the group led by Diego Della Valle has opened a boutique spread over a surface of 250 square meters on a single floor, renewing the twenty-year presence of the brand in the lagoon city.

The new Brunello Cucinelli store – a space of 370 square meters on two floors – was created inside the historic Palazzo della Borsa and the Chamber of Commerce. The complex, built in the 1920s, has undergone long conservative restoration works which have preserved its Art Nouveau details.

Other spaces in the same building host another recent opening in the luxury sector, the Nolinski Venice hotel. Officially inaugurated last year, it is the first hotel in Italy of the French group Evok Collection.