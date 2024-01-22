Recently it suddenly made the rounds in social media circles, where it was viewed with amused awe: the art of CJS Gallery. In the videos the camera pans left and right, suddenly shots zoom in on the art that is always being wrapped or taken off the wall. The gallery has more than 700,000 followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

A gigantic glass, shiny 'credit card' with the character Joker ('70K3R'). The Dark Knight on it, a gold AK-47 set in transparent epoxy resin, a Mickey Mouse made of tens of thousands of Swarovski crystals, stylized Great Danes that appear to be made of epoxy resin and stamped all over with Louis Vuitton logos, a two-fist-thick coffee table top made of transparent epoxy resin showing expensive watches, ball-neck cigars, a gun, a bottle of cognac, a stack of dollar bills, a Ferrari car key.

Giant Mickey: statue with 1.2 million Swarovski stones Photo CJS Gallery

For an art lover like myself this place looks like a slice of heaventyped @lurkerlouis sarcastically at a video from the gallery. The posted video received 26 million views. They made NFTs real, Justin Whang responded. Alienation connoisseur and artist Brad Troemel posted the videos from CJS Gallery on his Instagram channel without further comment. See the people, behold the art, let opulent Dubai vibes radiate through the screen, imagine yourself in unprecedented Los Angeles atmospheres.

Visiting the gallery

For a while then, because who CJS Gallery into Google, you soon discover that this gallery is not located on a boulevard in a sun-drenched city of exclusive luxury, but in Zwanenburg, overlooking the parking lot of a Dirk van den Broek.

On a typical Dutch day, when it was drizzling to the point of being gross, we took stock. Drenched in rain, we carefully shuffled between the framed Pokémon bomb vests, paintings by Al Pacino Scarfacegold-lacquered Louis Vuitton kangaroos and solidly chrome-plated, comically enlarged revolves, we met the initially suspicious but then friendly owner Jordy Serno.

Cruijff in 3-D, image by Peter Donkersloot Photo Jan van Tienen

CJS Gallery owes its millions of followers on social media to 6.5 years of hard work, he explains, and the fact that they search for unique objects every day. That online success is also the reason that they are located in the parking lot of a Dirk van den Broek in Zwanenburg, Serno explains. “We sell 95 percent abroad. Then you don't have to be in an exclusive shopping street.”

Serno is often told that people think only criminals buy his art exhibits, but he says the opposite is true. “We sold the first gangster epoxy table with a weapon, money and drugs and a painting with an AK on it to a gentleman who works very high up at customs. That man was just one man cave building for the football evenings with his friends and colleagues.”

The same gangster epoxy table – Luxury Table I, target price according to the site: 14,500 euros – by the artist Roy van der Laars affiliated with CJS Gallery, we later find online at home in a video by the Romanian police, in which they film the house search of influencer Andrew Tate. In the next shot we see another work of art that we saw earlier in the gallery: an upright gorilla, covered in dollar bills.

The thousands of commenters on the CJS Gallery Instagram account won't care, they are just enthusiastic.