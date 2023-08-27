from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/27/2023 – 3:00 pm

A kitnet in Balneário Camboriú, located on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, which attracted attention for its price of R$1.6 million, is available for booking on the temporary rental platform Airbnb for a fee of R$100 per day.

According to the influencer specializing in civil construction, Jeferson Cherobin, who shared details of this space on the networks, the apartment has a usable area of ​​18 m². “The owner, who is a friend of mine, has three kitnets in this development. He has all three on Airbnb, but he sells any one, as long as he pays R$ 1.6 million”, reveals Cherobin.

On Airbnb, the accommodation is described as a “loft with a wonderful view of the entire waterfront of the city” and includes an integrated bedroom and kitchen. Although it does not have windows facing the beach, a balcony on the side of the building provides a view of the sea.

Cherobin explains that rental prices can vary according to the time of year and local conditions. A video in which the influencer explores the kitnet gained huge popularity this week after being shared again on the X platform (formerly Twitter), reaching the mark of two million views.

The apartment, strategically located facing the ocean in the region with the most valued square meter in the country, has a unique feature: there are no windows facing the beach and the separation of rooms only occurs in the bathroom.

Cherobin points out that the privileged location on Avenida Atlântica, facing Praia Central, is the main reason for the exceptional price of the property. According to the FipeZap Index, whose August bulletin was recently released, the square meter in Balneário Camboriú reaches the value of R$ 12.3 thousand.

Furthermore, he emphasizes that the real estate market in the region is constantly growing, with several builders interested in acquiring old buildings in the city, further boosting property values.