Swiss fine watchmaking brand IWC Schaffhausen is riding the environmental wave to captivate its customers.

The company partnered with Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), a bioengineering company, to develop an exclusive bracelet made with plants and minerals without the presence of petrochemicals or plastics, and chose Gisele Bundchen as its ambassador.

(Note published in issue 1284 of Dinheiro Magazine)