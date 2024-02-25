A Swiss chalet in the heart of Madrid's Golden Mile. This is what those who enter the Rosewood Villa Magna find these days, and it exemplifies the philosophy of the luxurious hotel since its reopening in 2021. “We focus a lot on experiences, on creating new activities and surprises, both for guests and for the inhabitants of Madrid,” said Friedrich von Schönburg, managing director of the hotel, in a round table within the framework of the HIP Fair (Horeca Professional Expo), held this week in Madrid.

If there was one word that was repeated over and over again during the course of this round table, it was experience. An upward trend in the luxury sector. High-impact travelers are no longer just looking for nice rooms and Egyptian cotton sheets. They want experiences, generally exclusive, that stay in their memory. And they are willing to pay very well for it.

In fact, luxury experiences (gastronomy, tourism and events, among others) surpassed personal goods (fashion, jewelry, cosmetics and furniture) in turnover during 2022, according to Outlook for Spain's high-end market, a Círculo Fortuny report with analysis from McKinsey & Company. The former invoiced 8.6 billion euros, while the latter reached 8.4 billion euros.

Five-star hotels have quickly adapted to the trend and there are some that even have a specific department to create experiences for customers. This is the case of Bless Hotel Madrid, as its director, Nayra González, said in the same forum. “We don't just create, for example, going for a walk in El Retiro park or taking a ceramics class. What we want is to touch the hearts of clients by making them experience memorable moments that last over time. That builds loyalty and makes them want to come back.” The accommodation offers more general options, such as those focused on children in which activities are carried out with a children's entertainer or the room they occupy is decorated, with other very personalized ones, such as putting a group of mariachis in one of the rooms to give welcoming a client who missed Mexico very much.

One of the activities for children at Bless Hotel Madrid

Maximum personalization is one of the keys that González pointed out when he talked about the work his team does to create situations “that last in the memory” of clients. “When a person stays with us, they live an experience that touches their sensitivity. The trend for the future, and what we must continue working on, is connecting with the emotional part of it,” he assured.

An opinion in which Von Schönburg agrees. “Every day in our meetings we talk about how we can go further, touch the client emotionally. So that when he leaves, he remembers us. In a luxury hotel everything has to be perfect, but it is the small details that no one expects that make us take that extra step.” It is also taken into account to make the client aware of local products and the culture of the place, that “everything you see and touch” represents the destination you are visiting, in this case Madrid, and that it is not an accommodation that could also be in Spain than in Japan.

In this regard, Carlos Díez de la Lastra, general director of the Les Roches hotel management school, maintains that establishments must be able to seek alliances with institutions or companies in the area to “offer experiences, exclusively or as a priority, to your customers” and thus have one more element to build customer loyalty. “An example that I like to highlight is that there are hotels in Madrid that have a priority association with the Sorolla Museum through which their guests have the possibility of visiting the art gallery with the artist's granddaughter. For all the people who want that experience, you have it linked to your hotel,” he says in a telephone conversation.

The importance of staff

Beyond possible agreements, what is essential when trying to reach the emotional part of the client is the hotel staff, according to Jordi Caralt, general director of Hidden Away Hotels, and the other participants in the meeting agreed. “Right now it is the employees themselves who have to help you create that effect that surprises the guest. For example, if a client's favorite perfume has just broken, a few hours later someone, be it a maid or housekeeper, goes to look for him, without telling him, a new one and he finds it when he gets to the room. ”.

Personalized treatment is in the DNA of the Four Seasons chain, whose managers decided several decades ago not to “give a script to each employee with what they should do, in the face of the trend in the sector that luxury was something standardized.” said Alejandro Bernabé, regional vice president and general director of Four Seasons Hotel Madrid. “Our maxim is to let each worker be different. Let him put a little of his heart, his experience and his character. Since each interaction with the client is different, because each guest has different tastes.” He recognizes that this way of acting is a challenge because “when you tell a person to be themselves, there is a risk.”

One of the chain's bets is that the experiences for its clients do not remain only within the walls of a hotel or in the surrounding area. To do this, it has a private jet, with capacity for 48 people, which offers different trips, lasting around 20 days, in which several countries are visited. The prices of those scheduled for this coming spring start from about 200,000 dollars per person (about 184,000 euros). Four Seasons also plans to begin its cruises on a luxury yacht at the end of 2025, which will spend the winter in the Caribbean and sail to the Mediterranean in March.

“We have several ways in which we are trying to create community and stay connected with the customer. One of them is residences, which is why many of our clients live in a Four Seasons. Another is the private jet, so they can discover the world with us. The next step is the boats. And we're also doing road trips. For example, in Italy, go from Milan to Taormina with Ferrari cars. Everything so that the guest can discover new experiences with us,” she said.

From a verse of the guest's favorite song written on a mirror to a barbecue prepared by a chef on the private terrace of a suite, to the visitor's initials embroidered on the pillow or searching for Easter eggs in the hotel gardens, they are some of the activities and details with which luxury hotels seek to reach the customer's heart. And at the same time, earn their loyalty.

The challenge of finding talent MG One of the biggest challenges that luxury hotel managers face is the need to find staff. For Friedrich von Schönburg, a challenge for Rosewood Villa Magna Madrid is to adapt the operations of a hotel, where people work all day every day, with more flexible schedules to attract talent. Alejandro Bernabé stated that at Four Seasons Madrid, employees work seven and a half hours. The lack of specific training in luxury was another of the problems highlighted by hotel managers. “We are having enormous demand, our students have many options to choose from. What happens is that training a professional in this area is not easy, because it is something relational, it is not enough to just give him information. You have to change the habit, your behavior. And when you want to do it in the luxury sector it is even more difficult,” Carlos Díez de la Lastra, head of Les Roches, one of the centers in Spain that offers training in luxury management, hospitality and tourism, says by phone.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

To continue reading this Cinco Días article you need a Premium subscription to EL PAÍS

_