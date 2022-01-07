Ami, n’entre pas sans desir. In free translation, “friend, don’t enter unwillingly”. The phrase is engraved in the lounge of the Le Jardin bar and serves as a warning to anyone heading towards the lobby of the Rosewood São Paulo hotel. It is, in fact, a verse by the poet Paul Valéry and was chosen by the French businessman Alex Allard as a reminder of the will needed to build the luxury project that brought him to Brazil. Allard has dedicated the last ten years to the renovation of a group of listed buildings in the Avenida Paulista region, in São Paulo. On the 27 thousand m2 land that once housed Hospital Umberto I, the constructions that now make up the luxury complex Cidade Matarazzo were built, in which R$ 2.7 billion were invested. The place has everything to become “the” address of the city this season. And in the next ones.

One of the reasons for this is the hotel that opens its doors to the public on Monday (10). After the inauguration has been postponed three times, the first development of the Rosewood flag in South America appears in this space with the ambition of transforming hospitality in the country. “We want to bring Brazilians a sense of pride in belonging to this history”, said Edouard Grosmangin , director of the operation. The hotel will be put to the test with 46 rooms whose daily rates vary between R$2,800 and R$7,000. The Rosewood will soon open the Torre Mata Atlântica, a green landscape that extends up to 100 meters above the Matarazzo Maternity Hospital, which has been converted into a hotel.

Now, architect Jean Nouvel’s building will have 114 more accommodations and 100 residential suites, in addition to a penthouse that will occupy three floors of the building. The properties are being negotiated for around R$ 60 thousand per m2 (three times the average value in the region).

ART The philosophy at Cidade Matarazzo is one of connecting luxury with the Brazilian identity. The idea is reflected in the internal environments by the collection of 450 works by national artists, with furniture by Sérgio Rodrigues, Irmãos Campana and Jader Almeida, in addition to pieces by Vik Muniz and Artur Lescher. Accommodations at Rosewood are covered in Brazilian raw material, reinforcing the concept defended by the French in the project that “every detail belongs to Brazil”, said Grosmangin.

The gastronomic scene in the complex will have Le Jardin, and the Blaise and Rabo di Galo bars, in operation. The Taraz restaurant, Emerald Garden and Belavista will open their doors this quarter. Options for all tastes, in a synthesis of the high luxury of São Paulo.

