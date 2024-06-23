Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/22/2024 – 21:50

The luxury hotel Arena Ipanema, in the Ipanema neighborhood, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, close to Praia do Arpoador, was robbed in the early hours of this Saturday, 22nd.

The man was detained by police officers with a revolver, a knife, cell phones, a pin of cocaine and R$14,800.00 that had been stolen from the 4-star hotel, according to the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The suspect was arrested for robbery and the incident was registered at the 14th DP, in Leblon. According to the Civil Police, efforts are underway to locate a woman suspected of acting as an accomplice in the crime.

The hotel declined to comment on what happened.