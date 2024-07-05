A hotel employee in the Maldives tried to put his tongue in the mouth of an Australian tourist and raped her, reports Yahoo News.

It is specified that 26-year-old student from Sydney Xu Yitong flew to the Maldives on June 6 and was going to return home on the 10th, but at the last moment decided to stay at the resort. She booked a room in a luxury five-star hotel for 4 thousand dollars a night on the Fari Islands.

Since the tourist’s phone was broken, she called a hotel employee and asked for help. He gave her his smartphone to call her family, after which he began to pester the girl. He offered Xu a kiss and said that she could feel relaxed next to him.

“He leaned towards me and touched my lips. I didn’t open my mouth, and he said, ‘No need to be ashamed, sex is normal.’ Then he tried to force my mouth open with his tongue,” the girl shared on her social media.

After that, the man pushed Xu onto the bed and forced her to have sex. Before leaving the room, the employee said that the girl needed time to open up.

The hotel administration tried to get rid of traces of the crime, but Itun quickly handed over to the police a towel with the criminal’s DNA and also gave a statement.

