Oh yes, there was! LPG! Electric, hybrid, downsize petrol, hydrogen: all very nice technology, but very expensive. The environmentally friendly currant has known for years where to go: LPG. Then you can fill up the tank for a few dimes per litre. But is LPG still a solid option? You can still fill it up at many locations and you used to see an LPG car passing by regularly. But nowadays almost not anymore.

Luxury GT with LPG installation

We received a request from Joris who specifically asks for an LPG car. Or rather, a car on petrol, in which it will later have an LPG installation. Being the luxury GT car, something we don’t easily associate with LPG. In that respect, we sometimes found it interesting to see what you actually end up with.

The wishes and requirements for a luxury GT with LPG installation:

Current/Past Cars: Toyota Celica, Volvo S80 2.4, Volvo 850 T-5 Buy / lease: Buy Budget: €10,000 Annual mileage: 45,000 km Fuel Preference: Petrol, LPG will be built in later Reason to purchase another car: Emigrate Family composition: Partner Preferred Brands / Models: Jaguar, Volvo, Lexus, BMW No-go brands / models: French, VA

Pontiac Firebird Formula SuperFast

€9,999

1994

140,000 km

A luxury GT with LPG installation and then we end up with a … Pontiac! It is perhaps a car that is very far removed from what a Gran Turismo should represent. The interior is made of extremely cheap plastics. General Motors was not good at this in the ’90s. Still, we recommend it. The large V8 engines are more often equipped with an LPG installation, so there is sufficient knowledge available. They are huge engines with considerable reserves.

Yes, you can also get 265 hp from a 1.6T, but it is just a bit more relaxed from a 5.7. You also have a special bodywork and rear-wheel drive. It is absolutely an event to drive such a thing. The seats are intensely bad and you should replace them with an ASS, Scheel or Recaro or something.

BMW 325i Coupe (E92)

€9,950

2006

185,000 km

The BMW E92 is starting to dry up nicely, especially if it is in an original condition. Fortunately, they can be found with reasonable mileages, so you can still use them for a while (provided you have the expensive maintenance carried out). At BMW you have to pay attention, because the 325i is not the other 325i. Go for the version with the N52B25 engine, not the N53B30. Both are called 325i and have 218 horsepower, but couldn’t have been more different.

The N52 of this BMW 3 Series is smaller (2.5 liters) and has indirect injection. The less reliable N53 has more torque at the bottom, but is more difficult to get on LPG. Luckily you can’t see it from the outside. Also pay attention to the equipment, because some copies are very bare equipped. You want the sports seats anyway. They are easy to find in the budget. In terms of performance, it is just more than adequate, a 330i is significantly faster but more difficult to find in the budget.

Lincoln Continental Mark VIII

€9,000

1994

145,000 miles

If you find Pontiac just a little too stylish, look no further and opt for this Lincoln. The Mark VIII is a huge luxury GT that in some cases already has an LPG installation. Useful! Despite being a coupe, performance is irrelevant. It goes forward and if you want you can even speed up.

But these are exquisite cruisers. Everything on board is electric and set to make it as comfortable as possible for you. Under the hood is a simple V8 that you can maintain for a long time with WD40 and a hammer.

Volvo C70 T5 Supreme

€9,900

2006

250,000 km

Admittedly, this Volvo is not a coupé, but a so-called coupé-convertible. The roof can therefore be opened completely. Because you are looking for a luxury GT with an LPG installation, we assume that you especially appreciate the style and appearance of a GT, not so much the track performance. The C70 is indeed a convertible, but with the roof up quite a nice appearance. The reason we pull this car with the hair is of course its engine.

The five-cylinder is no stranger to LPG customers. It is therefore quite easy to find a suitable installation. There are also enough people with experience with this engine with LPG. We forget that the rest of the car is also very good. For example, our editor-in-chief points out that it is the only one in its class with really comfortable seats. And the interior is quite timeless. The strong T5 can just be found in the budget, but then there are the necessary kilometers on it. A 2.4i five-cylinder is better to find if you want a maximum of one and a half tons on the clock.

Mercedes Benz CL500 (C215)

€8,950

2000

180,000 km

The special thing about a Mercedes-Benz CL of this generation is that the purchase price is particularly low. These very beautiful battleships are really not worth a turd anymore. It is therefore important to find a copy that is as neat and original as possible. They are also common and often a bit more ‘expensive’. That still manageable price is due to the high costs to keep it running. The hydraulic suspension of this Mercedes in particular is a point of attention that is expensive to repair.

Rust can occur, as well as the necessary electrical disturbances. The 5.0 V8 engine is fairly simple in design and virtually indestructible. The CL500 never feels fast until you look at the speedometer. This car drives 250 km/h all day if it has to. Later copies have the 7G-tronic gearbox and are considerably smoother and more economical.

Check out the purchase advice here:

Semi-YOLO: Audi A5 3.0 TDI quattro (8T)

€9,650

2008

230,000 km

The Audi A5 is actually the best car you can choose, probably. At least, in this budget with this car. This Audi is a travel car pur sang. Yes, there is no petrol engine that you can convert to LPG. No, just a diesel as it should be. If you drive 45,000 km per year, it is not only nice to drive cheaply, but also to be able to continue driving. The 3.0 TDI from Audi is – like @bart1976 would say, an absolute bastard.

From 0-100 km/h less than 6 seconds and a limited top speed of 250 km/h are excellent values. Consumption is favorable and in combination with a large fuel tank means that you can always continue driving. In all weather conditions. The AWD system is quite simple in design and very effective. Another advantage: because diesel is less popular at the moment, you can do good deals. Well, it Audi A5 AB Advice check!

YOLO: Jaguar XK8 4.0 Coupe (X100)

€8,450

1996

295,000 km

We can’t describe the Jaguar other than a YOLO. Yes, they are great. The appearance is very beautiful. This is a modern classic. Few cars from this period have more beautiful bodywork. The interior is typical jaguar, so lots of leather and wood.

This is just before the period that infotainment was introduced, so it is quite timeless. The later modern screens are hopelessly old-fashioned. The Jaguar 4.0 engine is actually quite reliable, an excellent unit that delivers excellent performance.

So why YOLO? Well, quite reliable is still very expensive at Jaguar. And it is a 23 year old copy with 3 tons on the clock. You will then install an LPG tank in it and drive 45,000 per year.

Such a car should then actually start to retire, not be fully used for forced labour. That will undoubtedly be combined with many repairs.

Which one to choose?

With these kilometers we would seriously look at a diesel. A BMW 330d Coupé with N57 engine comes into range, as well as a BMW 635d with M57 block.

Or what about a CLK320 CDI? If you drive thousands of kilometers through Europe, such a six-cylinder diesel is unbeatable in terms of performance, range and comfort.

That said, the applicant did not request diesel, but LPG. The Volvo sounds like the best option. If you don’t have children, the back seat is sufficient, those five-cylinders run fine on LPG and they are still relatively modern cars.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

