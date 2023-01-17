MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in LVMH hit record highs on Tuesday, taking the European luxury goods group’s market value to more than 400 billion euros for the first time.

Like other companies in the luxury market that have high exposure in China, LVMH has benefited this year from a rapid reopening of the second largest economy in the world after social isolation measures against Covid-19.

At 12:20 pm, Brasília time, the shares of LVMH, owner of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Christian Dior, rose 1.03%, quoted at 800.90 euros, close to the record of 803.30 euros.

(By Danilo Masoni)