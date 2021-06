Tuesday 29 June 2021, 08:47

The Reinas de la Huerta, Maite Irles and Ángela Moreno, received yesterday two luxury suits each, red and green, given to them by the Murcia City Council and the Estrella de Levante and Postres Reina companies. The event, chaired by Mayor José Antonio Serrano, was held in the Plenary Hall, with the attendance of the head of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas.