From: Joshua Eibl

With his salt gesture, “Salt Bae” became an internet star, and in real life he opened dozens of meat restaurants. Now he had to close one of them again. Why?

New York – Bend your right arm, push your elbow forward and sprinkle salt on the fresh meat. This is Nusret Gökçe – better known as Salt Bae. The man who became world famous with this action must now close his Salt Bae Burger restaurant in Manhattan, which only opened in 2020. But why?

Star on social media: luxury chef “Salt Bae” stands for gold-plated steaks – and has to close the burger restaurant

His gesture was clicked millions of times on social networks in January 2017 – and his success has not ended since. He opened restaurants in the USA, Great Britain, Dubai and sold himself and his brand: steaks covered in gold leaf for several hundred euros or milkshakes for 99 dollars. The slogan for the restaurants, according to its website: “Turn meat into works of art.”

But now the 39-year-old has to cope with a setback. He closed his burger restaurant in Manhattan at the beginning of June – loudly Business Insider the restaurant only opened in 2020, shortly before the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Despite the shiny gold flakes adorning its burgers, the restaurant apparently failed to impress critics. It received a barrage of bad reviews citing the quality of the burgers, including being called “New York’s worst restaurant.”

Sports stars come and go: Steakhouse chain remains Salt Bae’s core business

Incidentally, the closure does not mean a complete withdrawal from New York. The man with the black sunglasses and white, tight-fitting shirts has another branch between Rockefeller Center and Central Park. Thus, the world’s best athletes can be sure of a place in the Salt Bae Restaurant in the future. Its core business continues to be the steakhouse restaurants, which found particular appeal in the sports world.

Football stars such as Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba have visited him in recent years. Franck Ribéry was also photographed in a branch in Dubai in 2019 – while he ate a steak for 1200 euros. This caused heated discussions. In the meantime, even the Golden Ottoman Steak (Ribery #7) was named after him at the luxury steakhouse Nusr-et in Dubai.