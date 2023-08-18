Luxury cars | Two new cool Rolls-Royces are coming to Finland. They push the luxury of electric cars to the extreme.

Aristocratic tradition: Rolls-Royces through the ages, in the middle is the new Spectre.

The luxurious British brand Rolls-Royce is moving into the electric age with a car that only a few can afford. There are at least two buyers in Finland.

“Electric the car is completely noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they will be very practical when we can organize fixed charging stations.”

Would you believe that comment is from 1900? Just now by Charles Rolls in a newspaper interview the prophecy formulated is about to come true.