Luxury cars | Ferrari made an all-time record result – also new supercar orders more than ever

Luxury car manufacturer In the second quarter of the year, Ferrari made its best quarterly result ever and raises its forecast for the rest of the year.

Ferrari’s press release on Tuesday states that it sold a total of 3,455 cars between April and June, which is almost 29 percent more than in the second quarter of 2021.

“The quality of the first six months of the year and the vitality of our business allows us to raise our forecast for 2022 by all measures. In addition, the number of orders we received rose to a new record this quarter,” says Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna of the company in the bulletin.

The company’s EBITDA increased by 15 percent in April-June compared to a year ago. The turnover for the second quarter was around 1.3 billion euros, which is 25 percent more than at the same time last year.

Especially in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, the company’s delivery volumes grew wildly: it sold more than double (+116 percent) cars compared to the second quarter of 2021. In North and South America, sales increased by approximately 62 percent. The number of cars sold in Europe increased by 4.5 percent.

According to the company, the Portofino M convertible and the F8 family of cars spearheaded the delivery volumes.