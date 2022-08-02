Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luxury cars | Ferrari made an all-time record result – also new supercar orders more than ever

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

Especially in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, the sales volumes of Ferrari’s supercars grew wildly.

Luxury car manufacturer In the second quarter of the year, Ferrari made its best quarterly result ever and raises its forecast for the rest of the year.

Ferrari’s press release on Tuesday states that it sold a total of 3,455 cars between April and June, which is almost 29 percent more than in the second quarter of 2021.

“The quality of the first six months of the year and the vitality of our business allows us to raise our forecast for 2022 by all measures. In addition, the number of orders we received rose to a new record this quarter,” says Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna of the company in the bulletin.

The company’s EBITDA increased by 15 percent in April-June compared to a year ago. The turnover for the second quarter was around 1.3 billion euros, which is 25 percent more than at the same time last year.

See also  Highest warning level – Prime Minister Draghi calls out emergency plan

Especially in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, the company’s delivery volumes grew wildly: it sold more than double (+116 percent) cars compared to the second quarter of 2021. In North and South America, sales increased by approximately 62 percent. The number of cars sold in Europe increased by 4.5 percent.

According to the company, the Portofino M convertible and the F8 family of cars spearheaded the delivery volumes.

#Luxury #cars #Ferrari #alltime #record #result #supercar #orders

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Chinese vlogger shocks with grilling and eating great white shark, police start investigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.