Car manufacturers recognized around the world for the production of luxury car have come to terms with a 2021 full of satisfactions. From Lamborghini to Porsche, passing through Rolls-Royce and Ferrari: it is difficult to find a brand of this caliber that did not close last year positively, despite a market setting characterized by the pandemic and the microchip and semiconductor crisis. Also for this reason many experts struggle to find an explanation for these numbers, but they are there, black and white, and tell only one thing: the car crisis did not hit the luxury segment.

Let’s start from Rolls-Royce. The British carmaker closed 2021 with the delivery of 5,586 cars, 49% more than in 2020 and the best figure in the brand’s 117-year history. Not only that: the order book already covers the first quarter of 2022. “Life can be too short – commented Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce number one – Lots of wealthy people forced to stay at home, not to travel, they have devoted their resources to luxury goods ”. Similar satisfaction for Porsche, which in the year just ended exceeded 300,000 machines marketed for the first time (of which 6,274 in Italy, the third European market), 11% more than in the far from bankruptcy 2020. With over 50 million euros in addition, the company has reported the best ever post-sales result in the balance sheet.

Looking at Italy, today’s edition of La Stampa highlights how Lamborghini and Ferrari have tried to make the most of this wave of positivity to make sparks on the market. Surely the house of Toro has succeeded, given that in 2021 it recorded the best year ever at a commercial level thanks above all to the Urus SUV, which represented 60% of volumes, and to China, where sales increased by 55%. . Not to mention that there is already an order backlog such as cover almost the entire production planned in 2022. Big numbers are also expected for the Maranello house: in the first nine months of the year the company had formalized the delivery of 8,206 machines with a growth of 27% on 2020, now the data for the last quarter are expected to talk again record year.