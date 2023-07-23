Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/22/2023 – 3:45 pm Share

FARFETCH Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury industry, has published the 2023 edition of its Conscious Luxury Trend Report. The report looks at how consumers are shopping more responsibly and reveals significant opportunities and innovations in the luxury industry’s sustainability landscape.

The survey pointed out that searches for terms of conscious products on the platform grew 78% compared to the previous year. Also, the conversion rate is 10% higher for sustainable products on the marketplace compared to non-sustainable products. Linen, vegan and organic were the top search terms related to the fashion conscious category in the marketplace in 2022.

Circular fashion initiative gains momentum

In addition to the increased demand for more environmentally conscious products, consumers are also consuming more second-hand products, as well as selling, donating and repairing more of their items.

34% of respondents reported purchasing a used or vintage item in 2022, up significantly from 20% in 2021.

46% of the platform’s customers sold a fashion item in 2022, compared to 22% who started selling in 2021.

The percentage of customers who donated a used fashion item increased from 20% in 2021 to 39% in 2022;

The number of customers who fixed a fashion item increased from 13% in 2021 to 34% in 2022.

Read the full report here.