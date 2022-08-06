





Missing Person is the name of the product that promises to recreate the scent of the person you miss the most. Developed by Phlur, a beauty brand created by influencer Chriselle Lim, this perfume already has a long waiting list: around 200,000 people want to concentrate in a bottle the scent they miss.

As explained on the brand’s website, Missing Person has a delicate but addictive fragrance that invokes the scent of the person’s skin. Available in the form of lotion and shower gel, it should be able to promote a trip down memory lane – which may even cause some tears, according to testimonies from those who have tried it.

“If nudity were a perfume, this would be it”, reads on the Phlur website. The luxury brand also indicates that Constance George-Picot is the name of the perfumer behind the Missing Person formula, which includes ingredients such as jasmine or orange blossom.







