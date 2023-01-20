Carla Humphrey began playing soccer for her local Brampton men’s team, followed by two years with Rushden & Diamonds. she joined the Arsenal Ladies Center of Excellence in 2006 and progressed through the age groups.

Humphrey impressed during his time at the academy winning the FA Youth Cup twice, the U17 league and the FA Development league. During her final season in the FA WSL Development League South Division, she was the top scorer with 22 goals in 20 games and was voted the Players’ Player of the Year.

Humphrey signed his first professional contract with the Arsenal in February 2015.[8][9] After a 2015 season in which he saw limited playing time, Humphrey was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers Belles for the 2016 FA WSL season.

Returned to Arsenal for the spring series FA WSL 2017. Following this series, Humphrey signed for Bristol City ahead of the 2017–18 season.

Humphrey signed for Liverpool in July 2021, helping the club gain promotion back to the Women’s Super League in her first season.

