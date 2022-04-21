Two psychologists said that the most prominent characteristics of owners of predatory animals, such as lions, leopards, tigers, hyenas, crocodiles and snakes, are aggressiveness and a constant desire to show off and excessive pampering. They added that practitioners of this hobby tend to portray themselves on social media sites, in an effort to be proud.

They warn predatory animal owners in their homes against the presence of children in this type of unsafe environment, pointing to the dangers that surround them, as well as the possibility of them being exposed to psychological trauma.

Dr. Talaat Matar, a professor of psychiatry at the College of Medicine at Ras Al Khaimah University and a consultant psychiatrist at RAK Hospital, said, “The hobby of raising predators comes from the nature of people, as they are usually financially able, it is just an expression of luxury. The young or adolescent acquirer may desire adventure and renewal through it, as it is an unfamiliar, illegal, and dangerous hobby, as it threatens the safety of the people of the house and the area in which he lives.”

“These people may be spoiled, extravagant, or curious and individualistic,” he said. They also have aggressive tendencies, they enjoy intimidating their peers, and most of them aspire to own the strangest and rarest animals, and take it as an accessory that they boast about on social media.” He stressed that « wild predatory animals, which do not reciprocate life with humans, need large spaces, and cages that accommodate them in a way that gives them comfort. It also needs large budgets to cover its treatment and food, which may reach 10 kilograms of meat per day.”

And he warned that “despite the mutual interest and love between a predator and its owners, it is more likely that it will deal with its instinct that God created on it, at some point, even if it is trained by the best trainers.”

The psychologist, Amna Muhammad, also saw that the most prominent personality traits of wild predatory animal owners in their homes and personal farms are to show off and intimidate others. “It makes them feel fun, arrogant and aggressive,” she said. Some of them are also keen to upload clips on social media, in which they deliberately show their financial level and courage.” She stressed that «the most dangerous thing that can face owners of this type of animal is the presence of children, as it is a source of constant threat to them. And fierce animal owners may violate the rights of children, by exposing them to great trauma while they are with a predator, as a result of the intense fear they feel.”

• Amna Muhammad: "Violent animal owners violate children's rights by exposing them to severe trauma."



