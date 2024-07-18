The pinnacle of luxury

Beyond luxury and – if possible – even higher. A status celebrated in a corner of Italy that is itself a symbol of excellence, with its magical views, the bold scent of its grim land and the charm of its trendy locations.

The Mercedes Group has chosen the glamorous setting of the Costa Smeralda, the breathtaking sunsets and the crystalline waters that make it an unparalleled natural theatre, to shine the spotlight on some of the pearls of its most exclusive brands: the top sedan of S580 Maybach range and the super SUV GLS 600 4MATICalways under the Maybach brand. Not by chance.

The partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Phi Beach has been renewed for the fourth consecutive year with the exclusivity of the Maybach models, the soft charm of the V-Class van and the sophisticated sportiness of the new AMG GT 63. Also this summer, for the entire season, VIP guests (and not only) of the open air club in Baja Sardinia will be able to come into contact with the most prestigious cars of the German brand.

Glamorous showcase for VIP guests

“We have chosen to continue positioning our brands within the Phi Beach value ecosystem,” he underlines Mirco Scarchilli, Marketing Communication Experience Manager of Mercedes-Benz Italia. Over the years, Phi Beach has become the most elite beach club on the Costa Smeralda and a luxury hub frequented by increasingly high-profile media figures, “perfectly in line with our strategy – adds Scarchilli – which this year encapsulates the excellence of Mercedes Maybach and the performance of Mercedes-AMG as the essence of our presence on the Costa Smeralda”.

Excellence that was granted to test to a limited number of automotive journalists, not belonging to the VIP category, but accustomed to testing all types of cars.

GLS 600 4MATIC: the chic giant always ready to spring forward

On the journey from Olbia airport to Phi Beach, under a Saharan sun, the luxury experience began on board a GLS 600 4MATIC Maybach. The latest generation is characterised by an even more prominent radiator grille. The four slats are galvanised in Silver Shadow. The bumper is also visually more striking.

It features integrated air intake doors, combined with a glossy black edge. A giant with the grace of a gymnast, characterized by a grille and sumptuous finishes that highlight the superior rank of this SUV. A feeling that is amplified inside, with the two seats for the second row, complete with a central tunnel with magnetic coasters so you can travel in the company of two flutes of champagne (Dom Pérignon is at home at Phi Beach) kept at the right temperature by the fridge bar hidden between the rear seats. As for the driving sensations, the large LED screen allows for intuitive access to the infotainment, and the right seat can also be extended to increase comfort on long journeys.

THE 557 horsepower of the 4-liter thermal engine of this extra-large hybrid SUV combined with the 22 of its electric twin grind down the road with the ease of an Ethiopian marathon runner, but they immediately respond “present!” if they are even abruptly called to increase their pace. Everything conveys a sense of exclusivity at the top of luxurycombined with elegance and comfort. The standard equipment is even more extensive and includes, among other things, the electric sliding panoramic sunroof, heated and air-conditioned front seats, adaptive high beam assist and smartphone integration.

Also included are the selectable AMG Performance exhaust system, the Burmester audio system, the Memory package, the 360-degree Parking Pilot, the Keyless-Go package and the Blind Spot Assist. A hyper-technological living room, in short. With a lion ready to roar under the hood. Curious to know the price? Well: starting from 193 thousand eurosa figure that can however increase significantly depending on the planned and decidedly attractive customizations.

Maybach S580: The Extra Long Sedan Loved by Stars

The two-tone Berlina seems to have just landed on the Cannes Croisette Maybach S580 with which we did the reverse route, compared to the GLS SUV: from Baja Sardinia to Olbia airport, after a full immersion in sun and music at Phi Beach and even a press conference in the middle of the sea, near the islet of Spargi, on board a Wally Wallytender 48 (15-meter jewel listed at 1.4 million euros).

Which is why, subconsciously, I expected to see a bodyguard with a Hollywood star attached, instead of the friendly Mercedes staff driver who was taking turns inviting journalists to get behind the wheel. it immediately appears comfortable to the point of being a sycophant (how can you not fall in love with the mini-cushions that match the headrests?), but also effective when you push, even though this gadget was not born to race. The steering is precise, the passenger compartment is silent, almost muffled.

The power unit puts the 503 horsepower of the thermal compartment and the 22 of the electric one to the ground without jolts, and the ride is smooth and without jolts, like a billiard ball on green baize. If instead you leave the wheel and travel as a passenger, the limousine effect in the rear area is guaranteed by seats that allow you to raise the lower part of your legs, by the screen placed on the back of the front seats from which you can choose the most suitable type of massageand in this case too, the mini-bar is available, located behind the central armrest, where there is room for a bottle of champagne (Dom Pérignon, ça va sans dire) and two inevitable magnetic flutes for a toast in complete safety. In full respect of the stylish Maybach tradition.

To a price from 200 thousand euros and upwhich becomes “much higher”, depending on the options added at the time of signing the contract, which are truly infinite.

The other protagonists in the Phi Beach summer

Finally, to the glittering context described so far, two other gems are added, very different from each other. One Special V-Class, the Exclusivewhich is not a Maybach, but represents the maximum expression of the Mercedes van, as underlined by the star that rises on the front bonnet and the rims with a design that recalls that of the V12s of the Teutonic brand.

In the back, with the two-seat configuration for the central area of ​​the passenger compartment, there is plenty of space and luxury, while at the wheel the closeness to Mercedes cars is given by the steering wheel mirroring that of the E-Class and by the renewed dashboard, in which the screen from which to manage the updated version of the MBux system stands out.

“The V-Class is the van most loved by luxury customers, the most widespread and the most sought-after on an international level – says Eugenio Blasetti, Head of Communications for Mercedes Italy – Americans in particular are crazy about it. In this Exclusive variant, in addition to a wide range of options aimed at general well-being, the rear seats, two instead of the traditional three, give a nod to Maybach’s experience and standards.”

But the real attraction, also for the bright yellow colour, as well as for the sinuous and hyper-slender shapes, is the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63, high performance icon that stands at the pinnacle of sporty luxury made in Affalterbach. Exposed to fully enjoy the Costa Smeralda sun at the entrance to Phi Beach like a beautiful woman with a damn sexy body, it attracts the attention of anyone who approaches the trendy venue. “In this beautiful new version the car maintains its extremely sporty characteristics intact, but expands, thanks to the possibility of having two additional seats and a tailgate in the rear, to a more ‘traditional’ use, in everyday life”.

All true, even if we are still talking about a racing car that eats up the asphalt with the voracity of a warthog and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds: compared to the GT 63 presented in 2023, they have grown power (612 horsepower) and torque (850 Nm) guaranteed by a V8 with no electric assistance, four-wheel drive, two self-locking differentials and a highly efficient carbon-ceramic braking system.

And that starts from a price list of around 200 thousand euros (as usual, this figure can be increased depending on the optional extras and customer customizations). In short, there is a lot of beautiful merchandise on display under the sun and stars in this magical corner of Sardinia that is about to host yet another season full of VIP guests, exclusive events and evenings entrusted to the energy of DJ sets by the most famous international artists. With the incessant friendly natural background music provided by the clear waters and warm wind of the Costa Smeralda.