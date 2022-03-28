Freitas Leiloeiro is holding this Wednesday (30), starting at 10:00 am, the closing of an online auction with 246 lots, bringing together cars, pickups, motorcycles and trucks. Damaged vehicles, scrap and recovered from financing are part of the auction, most of which are in normal conditions.

Those interested in participating in the auction can check the vehicles and place bids on the Freitas website from this link. The vehicle pick-up locations are all in the State of São Paulo.

+ Switching from gasoline to ethanol may not be advantageous for the consumer

Featured is a white Volvo S60 2.0 T4 Momentun, year 2020 and with 6,460 km. This model is valued on the Fipe table at R$185,897 but your current bid is R$132,000.

Another Volvo S60 2.0 but in the T5 Drive-E Momentum version, year 2015, is currently bidding at R$37,000, almost 60% below its value in the Fipe table. The vehicle has 125,808 km driven and has some marks on the bodywork.

Among the SUVs, a Honda HR-V EX CVT, year 2020 and with 79,440 km traveled, has its current bid at R$ 76,000. Evaluated on the Fipe table at R$122,272, the vehicle has a dented trunk lid and a broken rear window, which did not prevent it from being disputed by buyers who made 5 bids.

Those looking for a pickup with a large cargo bed have the option of an S10 single cabin, LS 2.4 Flex version in white, year 2013. With 116,470 km traveled, the utility has the bid at the moment at R$ 42,000, more than 40 % below its market value.

Among the popular models, a Renault Kwid 1.0 Zen year 2021 stands out, with 60,876 km on the table and with the current bid at R$ 30,000, a value around 40% lower than that found on the market.

A good offer is a Fiat Argo Drive 1.3, year 2018 and 86,814 km traveled. With no bids so far, the hatch has an initial auction price of R$31,000, a little less than 50% below the price it is evaluated in the Fipe table.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat