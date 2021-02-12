There are houses for all tastes: made with cement, wood and even others with more unusual elements, such as refurbishing a cargo container. Of course, in London (England) there is a quite special one: a house made of glass.

The imposing property is located in the Mayfair neighborhood, which borders the renowned Hyde park and it is one of the most luxurious in the city. The mansion, of course, does not clash: with 1,262 square meters, stands out among the other buildings around it.

In total it has 8 rooms and is designed so that one or two families can live inside. At the moment, as detailed by The New York Post, there are two families living there, one from Germany and one from France.

The glass mansion combines luxury and innovation. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

Each pays its respective rent: the combined price is $ 23,300, or just over 2 million Argentine pesos. How much is the entire property priced at? Nothing more and nothing less than in $ 70,000,000.

The mansion is located in one of the most exclusive areas of London. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

Its price is explained in its luxury and innovation. Its exterior is what strikes first, of course, with floor-to-ceiling windows and numerous skylights. In addition, it has several balconies, a winter garden and another one located on the terrace.

The mansion has floor-to-ceiling windows and numerous skylights. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

Yes: the inside it also deserves attention. “The rental values ​​are reflected in the quality of scheme and facilities provideds, like the two private cinemas, the spa, the swimming pool and the underground parking with capacity for four cars, “detailed Gary Hersham, member of Beauchamp Estates, real estate that markets the property.

The mansion has an underground parking lot for four cars. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

And there is more, as if to make it clear that it is a unique mansion: the house has two saunas, a Turkish bath, a massage room, a gym, two elevators and a large office.

One of the sinks of the glass mansion in London. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

“It is designed in a way really smart. It is a huge house or it can be basically configured as two separate large houses due to the interconnections on each of the floors, “remarked Peter Wetherell, another of the people responsible for the property.

The mansion is valued at $ 70 million. Photo: Beauchamp Estates