Common in Europe and the United States, the so-called Advent Calendars help to count the days to the end of the year holidays. The difference is that instead of marking the passage of time with a cross on the leaves, the owner gets a surprise with each day that begins.

In the most popular versions, chocolates and sweets. In the luxury versions, drinks, beauty products and even jewelry are part of the game.

The English jeweler The Blue John Gallery offers its customers a version of 21.9 thousand pounds (about R$ 130 thousand). In it, 24 jewels and other goodies are kept in the drawers. Amidst 18 carat gold bracelets with pearls and a Fabergé candle, the owner of the calendar will see time go by happier.

(Note published in issue 1296 of Dinheiro Magazine)