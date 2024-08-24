The price list in front of the entrance to the hairdressing salon in Eltville starts at 50 euros for a normal haircut. However, normal services are the exception rather than the rule for Tim Schädlich. The 44-year-old master hairdresser also offers haircuts for 10,000 euros and flies his customers to New York to do so. His business model is doing so well that he has been able to fulfill many of his wishes – including those for expensive sports cars; he drives a Ferrari SF90 Spider, a custom-made model, among other things.