Dinara Kulibayeva, daughter of Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and her husband, Timur Kulibayev, have invested more than $100 million to purchase four luxury properties in Germany. About the palaces they found reported in an investigation by the German media company Deutsche Welle (DW).

The article claims that one of the palaces belonging to the family members of the former president of Kazakhstan is the Seelach estate in the German resort of Baden-Baden. In the 19th century, the residence of the famous Russian diplomat, Privy Councilor Mikhail Khreptovich was located there. It is noted that inside the building is decorated with frescoes, luxurious chandeliers and skillful stucco work, and its ceilings are made of precious wood.

Related materials:

Journalists also note that on the territory of the palace there is a landscape park with fountains, under which a spa area of ​​about a thousand square meters is equipped.

According to DW, in addition to the Zeelach estate, the Kulibaevs own three other properties in the region. Among them are two historical monuments – the villa of the famous architect Gustav Stroh and the Bühlerhehe Castle Hotel, where the first Chancellor of Germany, Konrad Adenauer, used to like to relax.

Earlier it was reported that in 2006, the youngest daughter of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Aliya, intending to obtain British citizenship, acquired a mansion in north London. According to The Sunday Telegraph, the purchase was one of its most significant acquisitions after it withdrew 300 million dollars (more than 22 billion rubles) from Kazakhstan.