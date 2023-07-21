Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, expected that temperatures in all regions of the Arabian Peninsula would reach their peak during the second half of July and the beginning of August, pointing out that this helps speed up the ripening of humus and its abundant availability, before high humidity penetrates during the second half of August.

Al Jarwan told “Emarat Al Youm” that at the height of the heat and during the period of the “Assad” tower, which palm farmers in the Emirates know about the abundant production of dates and the ripening of luxurious varieties of it during the period of the tower, which extends from July 23 to August 22. It is also the time for “Tabseel” or “Tabseel Al-Rutab” … which is the drying of raw dates cooked or boiled. Wet is preserved by drying.

He explained that “Al-Bassal” dates are dried after boiling the dates, which are characterized by the sweetness of the sweetness of the nuts, with water for about 30 minutes, then drying them under the sun for 3-5 days, a way to preserve the dates.

Al-Basal, which is dried dates after boiling them with water, is distinguished by its lightness, especially in the past for travelers and nomads, and its good taste, and its long validity that extends for several months, and it may remain for more than a year, preserving its taste and usefulness, and some of them add a little wood ash when boiling it to give it the taste of smoked dates.

He pointed out that several agricultural areas in the UAE are famous for palm cultivation and the production of dates and its products, including Al Dhaid in Sharjah, Al Ain and Liwa in Abu Dhabi, and Al Nakhil in Ras Al Khaimah.

He mentioned that tabsil is one of the inherited traditions in the Arabian Gulf region, and several regions are famous for their Basal production, in the UAE and Oman, in which the process of “tabseel” dates back thousands of years in the rural community; Where the yellow palm fruits are collected exclusively for the work of valor, such as “Al-Mubsali”, while the city of Al-Ahsa constitutes another agricultural symbol for this season, and it is called “Suluq”.

As for converting fresh dates into dates, it does not require more than spreading it on “mastihs”, which are places usually designated in farms to spread dates and other crops for drying when there is plenty of production.

Dates usually take about 7 to 10 days under the sun at this time of the year to lose their moisture and turn into dates, and the “Al-Khalas” variety is considered the king of dates among the different types of dates.