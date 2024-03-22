A big name from Italian television could land in Honduras: who are we talking about?

On 8 April Vladimir Luxuria will present all the castaways of the Mediaset reality show. Among the Big names called to compete and survive there is also a very interesting name, which however has yet to be confirmed. Rumors say that a Big Italian television player will arrive atIsland of the Famous: let's find out together who it is.

Vladimir Luxuria

As soon as it ends Big Brother, not even a week to recover before another flagship program of the Mediaset networks will begin. Vladimir Luxuria will launch the new edition of Island of the Famous on April 8th in prime time on Canale 5.

In Honduras many VIPs will go, in the guise of castaways ready to challenge each other and try to convince the public to leave them in the race. The cast has not yet been fully confirmed, but some rumors have been circulating in the last few hours. The presenter could still surprise us with decidedly interesting names.

Among the castaways of this edition ofIsland of the Famous a very well-known face from the small screen and, in particular, from Mediaset programs could also arrive. If we already know that the correspondent will be Elenoire Casalegno and that the commentators in the studio will be Dario Maltese and Sonia Bruganelli, the latter could find herself commenting on a family friend.

Sonia Bruganelli, in fact, she is the ex-partner of Paolo Bonolis and the name that is being mentioned in these hours is precisely a close collaborator of the great Italian presenter. The conditional is still a must, of course, but we will surely find out soon.

Luca Laurenti atIsland of the Famous? The rumor has not yet been confirmed

It was the journalist who mentioned the name of the “Master”. Gabriele Parpiglia in the RTL 102.5 Password program. Luca Laurenti could be in Honduras, but the negotiations would still be ongoing and the possibilities would not be very high.

The journalist speaks of a real “coup”. However, if he had to bet 50 euros on the presence of Paolo Bonolis' historic right-hand man, he absolutely wouldn't do it.