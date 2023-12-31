Throughout his life, despite many difficulties, he tried to keep his faith alive. We are talking about Vladimir Luxuria, historic activist and former parliamentarian, who published a letter in Avvenire and was interviewed by Corriere. “I can't live without faith. I tried to deny her, with the only result being that I was stumbling in the dark,” she explained.

Faith has always been a pillar of his life. This feeling was born during childhood, when in the church of Santo Stefano, as a child, where he received all the sacraments, he organized choreographies and shows: “My whole world was there, I felt at ease”.

Then the most difficult period, during high school. “My adolescence began: I was already very effeminate. At school I was bullied with insults in notebooks and during physical education class, a moment of display of virility, they peed in my shoes. But in the parish I felt protected. At 16 it was natural for me to talk about my sexual inclination during confession. The parish priest told me that I had to repress these impulses of mine, that I had to reject Satan,” said Vladimir.

Words that affected her greatly: “I tried to stifle this desire of mine to change my appearance, because for nothing in the world I would have left my parish. Then I realized it was a serious mistake: I felt terrible. So I decided to leave the church: it was tragic.”

In those years the relationship with the church was difficult, with several clashes, and the approach to Buddhism. “Ratzinger called homosexual behavior “intrinsically bad from a moral point of view,” he recalls. Then a new rapprochement with Catholicism: “I meet Don Andrea Gallo, who, already very ill, tells me: “Listen Francis, this is the Pope of the last, of the excluded”. At the funeral of the “don” I took the host back from the hands of Cardinal Bagnasco”.

The words of Pope Francis in the years of his pontificate “marked a radical, inclusive, historical turning point”. Hence the strong desire to meet him, which she managed to realize this year: “One day Don Andrea Conocchia, the priest from Torvajanica who welcomed trans and destitute people, called me and brought them to the Vatican, and said to me: “Do you want to know the Dad?”. I didn't believe it. Last December 13th I actually met him, holding the icon of the Madonna of Montevergine in my hands and he told us “we are daughters of God”. An indescribable emotion.”