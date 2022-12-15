Luxottica-Ferrari, the Ray-Ban brand will also appear on the cars and on the drivers’ clothing

The eyewear giant Agordo strengthen the axis with Ferrari, announcing the renewal and expansion of the partnership: thanks to the new multi-year agreement signed by the two companies, in force since 2023, EssilorLuxottica will continue to design, produce and distribute branded eyewear Scuderia Ferrari And Rayban. The licensing activities will also be extended to the first eyewear collection with only the Prancing Horse symbol.

“With the new agreement, the sponsorship contract of EssilorLuxottica: the logo Rayban it will not only be present on the Formula 1 single-seaters but it will also appear on cars for the first time And on clothing of the official drivers of Gt competitions or engaged in the Endurance world championship with the Le Mans Hypercars and in the Gran Turismo championship with GT3 cars”, explains a note from the group.

“Ferrari is a unique brand in the world and the story that binds us has been exciting from the beginning. Thanks to the first collaboration between Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari we appreciated the passion of lovers of motor racing for Ferrari and the ability of the glasses to represent the perfect point meeting between the worlds of racing and fashion. With the extension of our partnership, we will now be able to share that same enthusiasm with many more consumers around the world, further developing Ferrari’s presence in eyewear,” he said. Francesco Milleripresident and chief executive officer of EssilorLuxottica.



“From today Ferrari is preparing to reach new goals together with EssilorLuxottica: from the first eyewear line signed exclusively by the Ferrari brand, to the challenges that await us on the circuits in the next motorsport seasons, said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “Starting from a common history, made up of excellence and an authentic sharing of values, we want to build further exciting projects together with millions of fans and customers who choose us and believe in a constantly evolving collaboration,” he concluded. Vineyard.

